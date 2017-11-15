Millennials Stand for Globalism and Want to Shape the Future

- Business Wire
New research commissioned by Western Union shows that millennials across 15 countries are united by a belief in globalization, want the freedom to experience the opportunities it brings, and have a desire to play a role in shaping the future using technology. The survey of more than 10,000 millennials reveals that this group is confident that globalization will make the world a better place for themselves and others and are committed to leading the change.
The worldâpolitically, economically, socially, and technologicallyâis in flux. But what does this all mean for our future? The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has commissioned a first-of-its-kind global study about millennialsâ beliefs, hopes, and aspirations for the future and the world that they wish to shape for themselves and others.
The 2017 Western Union Global StudyââGlobalization: A World View of the Futureââsurveyed native, first-generation, and foreign-born people between the ages of 20-36 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam through online interviews. Most countries surveyed represent significant millennial populations.
The survey shows that in sharp contrast to current geopolitics, this diverse group of tomorrowâs future shapers is united by a belief in a world of collaboration, unrestricted by geographical borders.
Western Union President and Chief Executive Officer Hikmet Ersek said, âThe world is changing and there is a new economic power shift driven by a new generation of global citizens. They are shaping the future, and inspiring others to do the same. They are redefining globalization to one of âpersonal globalizationâ where the pursuit of limitless cross-border movement, cross-border digital communication, and creative lifestyle drives new economic power.
âThese inspiring future shapers are the leaders of tomorrow and are looking at how they want the world to be, not only for themselves, but for all. This generation is made up all kinds of future leadersâentrepreneurial, corporate, political, and social influencers. It is vitally important to understand what they think and what they want the world to look like,â said Ersek.
Western Union operates in 200 countries and territories worldwide, and commissioned the survey to gain additional insights into the younger customers it serves through its digital channels.
The following key findings are highlighted as important to millennials (please access supporting data in the Key Findings section below):
Global Citizenship: The Way of the Future
Global citizenship is pivotal for creating the world millennials want for the future, as they believe the concept of belonging to one individual country is outdated. Millennials view connection and collaboration as the most critical steps forward to achieving global citizenship.
Freedom to Be Global Safeguards the Future
The idea of limitless movement empowers millennials, as they believe it will allow them to control their destiny. The majority of millennials believe that creating a more open world will unlock opportunities for better job prospects and result in economic freedom, including the ease of money movement.
Governing the Future
Today, borders going up across the worldâand politicians and governments reasserting the concept of the nation stateâare leading many millennials to believe that these institutions are not representing their respective views. However, a significant number of millennials are adamant that collaboration is essential and believe that shaping the future is up to them, rather than institutions.
Unity and Inclusiveness
There are mixed sentiments regarding whether the world is at peace, given concerns that increased racism and nativism may pose a threat to global citizenship and an open world. Millennials believe the most important trait to eradicate social discrimination is ensuring that there is respect for diversity.
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil, and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable, and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments, and to purchase money orders. As of September 30, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo, and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and over 150,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money to billions of accounts. In 2016, The Western Union Company completed 268 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $80 billion of principal between consumers, and 523 million business payments. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
The 2017 Western Union Global Study
âGlobalization: A World View of the FutureâKey Findings:
The study consisted of a 15-country survey of 11,060 millennials (ages 20 to 36) with a +1.0% margin of error globally. The survey was completed in the following countries: Australia (n=1,104, +3.0%), Brazil (n=660, +4.0%), Canada (1,004, +3.0%), China (n=731, +3.0%), Egypt (n=578, +4.0%), Germany (n=505, +4.0%), India (n=844, +3.0%), Indonesia (n=716, +4.0%), Mexico (n=654, +4.0%), Russia (n=654,+4.0%), South Africa (n=664, +4.0%), the United Arab Emirates (n=500, +4.0%), the United Kingdom (n=1,009, +3.0%), the United States (n=1,004, +3.0%), and Vietnam (n=523, +4.0%). A full report for each country as well as the global results is available upon request. The research was conducted by Research Now via online interviews from September 26 to October 6, 2017.
