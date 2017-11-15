Inotrem Granted Access to Priority Medicines Scheme (PRIME) for Its Lead Compound MOTREM? in the Treatment of Septic Shock

- Business Wire
Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company specialized in the control of acute inflammatory syndromes, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted access to its PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) scheme for its lead product MOTREMTM in the field of septic shock.
The purpose of PRIME created in 2016 by the EMA is to bring treatments to patients faster by providing early and enhanced support to medicines that have the potential to address patientsâ unmet needs. Through the PRIME scheme, Inotrem will be able to optimize the development of its lead compound and accelerate EMAâs regulatory assessment. The inclusion of MOTREMTM in the PRIME program was supported by the following criteria: (i) there is an important unmet medical need for the treatment of septic shock, (ii) the efficacy of MOTREMTM could be proven in relevant preclinical models in vivo and (iii) data from a Phase 1 clinical trial showed tolerance in human subjects. Inotrem launched this year a Phase 2 multicenter clinical trial with patients suffering from septic shock in four European countries.
Septic shock is a serious and very debilitating acute condition with high mortality and associated long-term physical, psychological, and cognitive disabilities in survivors. Sepsis, which is characterized by an intense and excessive systemic inflammatory reaction in response to a serious infection, affects worldwide up to 1% of the population annually with a mortality rate of 25 to 40% placing it as the 10th leading cause of death in developed countries and the 1st cause of death in intensive care units. MOTREMTM is the formulation of the active ingredient LR12, a synthetic peptide capable of controlling the amplification loop of the inflammatory response by inhibiting the TREM-1 receptor, and as such brings the potential of improving hemodynamic parameters and survival rates of septic shock patients. There are currently no specific therapies approved for this indication, and Inotremâs MOTREMTM aims at becoming the first mechanism-based personalized medicine for septic shock.
âEMAâs decision to grant our product the PRIME status is an important recognition of both Inotremâs innovative therapeutic approach in the management of acute inflammation and the critical need for causal therapies in a severe condition such as septic shock. This is also the first time a product being developed in the critical care setting is receiving the PRIME status,â said Jean-Jacques Garaud, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Inotrem. âWe are very pleased to be part of this program and look forward to working together with the EMAâs Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use with their regulatory support to pursue our clinical development plan moving toward the MOTREMTM marketing authorization process,â added Margarita Salcedo Magguilli, CDO of Inotrem.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006394/en/
El nicaragüense Sergio Ramírez Mercado ha sido galardonado con el Premio Cervantes 2017, reconocimiento que otorga cada año el Ministerio …
La justicia francesa condenó hoy a la exministra de Deportes Roselyne Bachelot por haber acusado al tenista español Rafael Nadal de dopaje …
Lil Peep, joven promesa del rap en Estados Unidos, ha muerto este miércoles a los 21 años a causa de una sobredosis. La noticia ha sido …
El Mundial ya tiene a sus 32 participantes. Perú ha sido la última en lograr su clasificación. Con su entrada, ya se sabe cómo han …
Thomas Vermaelen, defensa belga del FC Barcelona, podría ser 'indultado' este sábado por su entrenador, Ernesto Valverde, y jugar sus …
Las tradicionales colas típicas de estos días frente a las administraciones de lotería podría ser cosas del pasado. Las ventas online de …
El Real Madrid tiene un principio de acuerdo con el portero del Athletic Club, Kepa Arrizabalaga, para que se convierta en su nuevo …
El Consejo de la Juventud de España (CJE) ha calificado este jueves de "sexista y machista" el anuncio de la Lotería de Navidad de este …
Las matriculaciones de automóviles en el conjunto del mercado europeo se situaron en 1,2 millones de unidades el pasado mes de octubre, lo …
El Madrid de hace 14 millones de años presentaba un paisaje muy diferente al de hoy. Una sabana casi desértica se extendía por el centro …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Consejos para el tiempo de setas
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens