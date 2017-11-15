330 43

CHTF 2017: 8 Highlights You Won´t Miss

15/11/2017 - 12:20

The 19th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), known as Chinaâs No. 1 technology show, will take place from November 16 to 21 at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Themed with âInnovation-Driven Development and Supply Quality Upgradeâ this year, the fair will cover energy conservation & environment protection, new generation IT, biology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials, and new energy vehicles. The following are 8 highlights of CHTF 2017.

1. AI

AI products will be featured in all exhibition areas. Exhibitors will bring their newest AI products and announce global/domestic launches at CHTF.

2. âOne Belt, One Roadâ cooperation

The international pavilion and âBelt & Roadâ area will see exhibitors from over 30 countries and international organizations including Argentina, Czech, Germany, Greece, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, UK and EU. 27 of them will come from âOne Belt, One Roadâ countries. Argentina and Papua New Guinea will exhibit for the first time.

3. Guangdong â Hong Kong â Macau Greater Bay Area development

âHong Kong Technologiesâ exhibition zone and Macau Pavilion will be featured at CHTF. âHong Kong Dayâ summit forum will also be held.

4. 5 new exhibition areas

5 new professional exhibition areas will be added, namely Smart Healthcare, New Material, Civil-Military Integrated Technology, Sensor Technology & Application, and Startups.

5. National-level feast of technology

The government-supported National Hi-Tech Exhibition of CHTF 2017 will invite enterprises, institutions, national model projects, centers, labs, R&D centers and industry unions. It will focus on national technology strategy, key projects, strategic emerging industries, integration of industrialization and informatization, supply-side structural reform and green development.

6. âChina Space Dreamâ development

CHTF Aerospace & Aviation Technology Exhibition will display the forefront technologies and hi-tech achievements in 8 government-supported fields: avionics, satellite navigation, drones, aerospace material, precision manufacturing technology & equipment, microsatellite, space ecological control & health monitoring, and general aviation services.

7. Green development

Three exhibitions, namely Energy Conservation & Environment Protection, New Energy, and Green Buildings, will reflect the international environmental protection trends and the development of Chinaâs environmental industry.

8. Academicians and experts

CHTF 2017 will hold 7 theme forums, with over 60 speeches and multiple research reports. Over 70 academicians and experts will attend as guest speakers.

