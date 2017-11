330 43

CHTF 2017: 8 Highlights You Won´t Miss

15/11/2017 - 12:20

The 19th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), known as China’s No. 1 technology show, will take place from November 16 to 21 at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Themed with “Innovation-Driven Development and Supply Quality Upgrade” this year, the fair will cover energy conservation & environment protection, new generation IT, biology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials, and new energy vehicles. The following are 8 highlights of CHTF 2017.

1. AI

AI products will be featured in all exhibition areas. Exhibitors will bring their newest AI products and announce global/domestic launches at CHTF.

2. “One Belt, One Road” cooperation

The international pavilion and “Belt & Road” area will see exhibitors from over 30 countries and international organizations including Argentina, Czech, Germany, Greece, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, UK and EU. 27 of them will come from “One Belt, One Road” countries. Argentina and Papua New Guinea will exhibit for the first time.

3. Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macau Greater Bay Area development

“Hong Kong Technologies” exhibition zone and Macau Pavilion will be featured at CHTF. “Hong Kong Day” summit forum will also be held.

4. 5 new exhibition areas

5 new professional exhibition areas will be added, namely Smart Healthcare, New Material, Civil-Military Integrated Technology, Sensor Technology & Application, and Startups.

5. National-level feast of technology

The government-supported National Hi-Tech Exhibition of CHTF 2017 will invite enterprises, institutions, national model projects, centers, labs, R&D centers and industry unions. It will focus on national technology strategy, key projects, strategic emerging industries, integration of industrialization and informatization, supply-side structural reform and green development.

6. “China Space Dream” development

CHTF Aerospace & Aviation Technology Exhibition will display the forefront technologies and hi-tech achievements in 8 government-supported fields: avionics, satellite navigation, drones, aerospace material, precision manufacturing technology & equipment, microsatellite, space ecological control & health monitoring, and general aviation services.

7. Green development

Three exhibitions, namely Energy Conservation & Environment Protection, New Energy, and Green Buildings, will reflect the international environmental protection trends and the development of China’s environmental industry.

8. Academicians and experts

CHTF 2017 will hold 7 theme forums, with over 60 speeches and multiple research reports. Over 70 academicians and experts will attend as guest speakers.

