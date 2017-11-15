CHTF 2017: 8 Highlights You Won´t Miss

- Business Wire
The 19th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), known as Chinaâs No. 1 technology show, will take place from November 16 to 21 at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Themed with âInnovation-Driven Development and Supply Quality Upgradeâ this year, the fair will cover energy conservation & environment protection, new generation IT, biology, high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, new materials, and new energy vehicles. The following are 8 highlights of CHTF 2017.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006440/en/
The 19th China Hi-tech Fair (CHTF) will take place from November 16 to 21, 2017 (Graphic: Business Wire)
1. AI
AI products will be featured in all exhibition areas. Exhibitors will bring their newest AI products and announce global/domestic launches at CHTF.
2. âOne Belt, One Roadâ cooperation
The international pavilion and âBelt & Roadâ area will see exhibitors from over 30 countries and international organizations including Argentina, Czech, Germany, Greece, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, UK and EU. 27 of them will come from âOne Belt, One Roadâ countries. Argentina and Papua New Guinea will exhibit for the first time.
3. Guangdong â Hong Kong â Macau Greater Bay Area development
âHong Kong Technologiesâ exhibition zone and Macau Pavilion will be featured at CHTF. âHong Kong Dayâ summit forum will also be held.
4. 5 new exhibition areas
5 new professional exhibition areas will be added, namely Smart Healthcare, New Material, Civil-Military Integrated Technology, Sensor Technology & Application, and Startups.
5. National-level feast of technology
The government-supported National Hi-Tech Exhibition of CHTF 2017 will invite enterprises, institutions, national model projects, centers, labs, R&D centers and industry unions. It will focus on national technology strategy, key projects, strategic emerging industries, integration of industrialization and informatization, supply-side structural reform and green development.
6. âChina Space Dreamâ development
CHTF Aerospace & Aviation Technology Exhibition will display the forefront technologies and hi-tech achievements in 8 government-supported fields: avionics, satellite navigation, drones, aerospace material, precision manufacturing technology & equipment, microsatellite, space ecological control & health monitoring, and general aviation services.
7. Green development
Three exhibitions, namely Energy Conservation & Environment Protection, New Energy, and Green Buildings, will reflect the international environmental protection trends and the development of Chinaâs environmental industry.
8. Academicians and experts
CHTF 2017 will hold 7 theme forums, with over 60 speeches and multiple research reports. Over 70 academicians and experts will attend as guest speakers.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006440/en/
El nicaragüense Sergio Ramírez Mercado ha sido galardonado con el Premio Cervantes 2017, reconocimiento que otorga cada año el Ministerio …
La justicia francesa condenó hoy a la exministra de Deportes Roselyne Bachelot por haber acusado al tenista español Rafael Nadal de dopaje …
Lil Peep, joven promesa del rap en Estados Unidos, ha muerto este miércoles a los 21 años a causa de una sobredosis. La noticia ha sido …
El Mundial ya tiene a sus 32 participantes. Perú ha sido la última en lograr su clasificación. Con su entrada, ya se sabe cómo han …
Thomas Vermaelen, defensa belga del FC Barcelona, podría ser 'indultado' este sábado por su entrenador, Ernesto Valverde, y jugar sus …
Las tradicionales colas típicas de estos días frente a las administraciones de lotería podría ser cosas del pasado. Las ventas online de …
El Real Madrid tiene un principio de acuerdo con el portero del Athletic Club, Kepa Arrizabalaga, para que se convierta en su nuevo …
El Consejo de la Juventud de España (CJE) ha calificado este jueves de "sexista y machista" el anuncio de la Lotería de Navidad de este …
Las matriculaciones de automóviles en el conjunto del mercado europeo se situaron en 1,2 millones de unidades el pasado mes de octubre, lo …
El Madrid de hace 14 millones de años presentaba un paisaje muy diferente al de hoy. Una sabana casi desértica se extendía por el centro …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Consejos para el tiempo de setas
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens