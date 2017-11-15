- Business Wire
Metal Casino has sealed a deal with the âPrince of Darknessâ, Ozzy Osbourne. The Â´Godfather of Metalâ has signed up with the biggest, boldest and most hardcore online casino on the planet. In fact, Ozzy loves Metal Casino so much he has become a part owner of the company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006265/en/
Rock God Ozzy Osbourne Joins MetalCasino.com as Brand Ambassador (Photo: Business Wire)
Metal Casino launched in August this year with a promise to offer its players a harder rush. That means not only the coolest, edgiest games on the net, but also real value for true metal fans, bringing them closer to the bands and music they love.
They do this by partnering with some of hard rockâs biggest names to bring their players exclusive concert tickets, backstage access and loads of band merchandise, along with big cash prizes â and they wasted little time in bagging the biggest name of them all.
Ozzy pioneered the metal sound in the early seventies with his seminal band Black Sabbath, who defined the genre with their early releases, such as Black Sabbath, Paranoid and Master of Reality. The original Black Sabbath was even ranked by MTV as âThe Greatest Metal Band of All Timeâ.
After leaving Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne went on to have a hugely successful solo career, selling more than 100 million records and winning three Grammy Awards. In 2006, Ozzy, along with Black Sabbath, was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Ozzy went on to reunite with Sabbath in 2013 for the release of their first worldwide No.1 album, â13â, and embarked on sold-out world tours ending with a final performance in the bandâs hometown of Birmingham, England, back in February.
Speaking about his latest rock collaboration with Metal Casino, Ozzy said he liked the team immediately because, simply put, he saw they were passionate, bona fide metal heads.
âThe guys at Metal Casino told me that their brand was all about being true, relevant and dedicated to the customer and that really resonated with me,â he said. âTo me, that translated as keeping it real, keeping it original, and doing it all for your fans, and thatâs all Iâve been trying to do my whole life.â
Clas DahlÃ©n, Chief Marketing Officer at Metal Casino, added: âOzzy Osbourne is a legend and now heâs a partner with Metal Casino. As far as weâre concerned, this is the biggest sponsorship deal in the world and weâre still in awe that our all-time hero is on board with the project.
âBut the most important thing is, when we started Metal Casino, we knew it had to be more than just a casino, but a platform for a global community of metal heads and casino lovers to share their passion. With Ozzyâs help, weâre going to make this happen.â
ENDS
About Metal Casino (http://www.metalcasino.com):
Metal Casino is the worldâs first casino that embraces Metal music fans and casino lovers. Players will be able to win Metal merchandise, concert tickets, meet bands backstage and more. Launched in 2017, its founders have spent over 30 years working in the most successful music, gaming and tech companies in the world, including Mr Green, Universal Music, EMI, Spotify, Microsoft, and Apple iTunes.
Metal Casino, created by Metal music fans for Metal music fans, is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006265/en/
El nicaragüense Sergio Ramírez Mercado ha sido galardonado con el Premio Cervantes 2017, reconocimiento que otorga cada año el Ministerio …
La justicia francesa condenó hoy a la exministra de Deportes Roselyne Bachelot por haber acusado al tenista español Rafael Nadal de dopaje …
Lil Peep, joven promesa del rap en Estados Unidos, ha muerto este miércoles a los 21 años a causa de una sobredosis. La noticia ha sido …
El Mundial ya tiene a sus 32 participantes. Perú ha sido la última en lograr su clasificación. Con su entrada, ya se sabe cómo han …
Thomas Vermaelen, defensa belga del FC Barcelona, podría ser 'indultado' este sábado por su entrenador, Ernesto Valverde, y jugar sus …
Las tradicionales colas típicas de estos días frente a las administraciones de lotería podría ser cosas del pasado. Las ventas online de …
El Real Madrid tiene un principio de acuerdo con el portero del Athletic Club, Kepa Arrizabalaga, para que se convierta en su nuevo …
El Consejo de la Juventud de España (CJE) ha calificado este jueves de "sexista y machista" el anuncio de la Lotería de Navidad de este …
Las matriculaciones de automóviles en el conjunto del mercado europeo se situaron en 1,2 millones de unidades el pasado mes de octubre, lo …
El Madrid de hace 14 millones de años presentaba un paisaje muy diferente al de hoy. Una sabana casi desértica se extendía por el centro …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Consejos para el tiempo de setas
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens