PubMatic Q3 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index Report Shows Header Bidding Gaining Worldwide Adoption

15/11/2017 - 11:55

PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced findings from its Q3 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index (QMI). The report, which identifies trends in mobile advertising, found that header bidding continued to thrive worldwide as more publishers replace the old auction waterfall system with this solution. Mobile PMP impression volume in PubMaticâs platform rose 75 percent year-over-year (YOY) in Q3 2017, making it the seventh annual improvement in as many quarters. Desktop remained strong in the overall picture as app monetization still provided the largest mobile advertising opportunity. The volume split between app and mobile web environments normalized after six quarters of market rebalancing.

Mobile continued to drive header bidding growth with a 252 percent year-over-year increase in mobile web impression volume in Q3 2017. This trend is indicative of the need for wrapper solutions like PubMaticâs OpenWrap that empowers publishers to utilize a holistic approach of both client and server-side across formats, including mobile web and in-app. Publishers can use header bidding to improve their mobile monetization while retaining control of their user experience and performance.

âMobile, once regarded as the third screen is now quickly becoming the first screen for many consumers globally which has accelerated header bidding on mobile,â said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. âPublishers should be in control of their ad decisioning and those looking to take advantage of both server-side and client-side header bidding should implement a single, holistic wrapper solution to avoid the limitations of a multi-wrapper solution.â

Video, which is designed for higher consumer engagement, made a strong showing as mobile opportunities remained on the upswing. Nearly one-quarter of monetized video impressions in PubMaticâs platform were served on mobile devices in Q3 2017. Crucially for publishersâ video strategy, mobile video eCPMs earned an 8 percent premium over the average eCPMs paid for desktop video impressions during the same quarter.

More highlights from the Q3 2017 Quarterly Mobile Index include:

Monetized header bidding impression volume rose by 220 percent YOY in Q3 2017.

Average eCPMs in the mobile PMP channel rose by 153 percent YOY in Q3 2017.

EMEA and APAC were the catalysts of mobile web header bidding growth with the regionsâ shares of total monetized impression volume increasing to 28 and 18 percent, respectively, in Q3 2017.

Retail publishers saw mobile web impressions rise at a double-digit clip during the 2017 Back-to-School season.

QMI METHODOLOGY

PubMaticâs yield and data analytics team analyzes billions of impressions on a daily basis, utilizing the companyâs best-in-class analytics capabilities. The Q3 2017 QMI incorporates impressions, revenue and eCPM data from these daily reports to provide a high-level analysis of key trends within the mobile advertising industry. Data is from the third quarter of 2017 (July 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017), as well as corresponding prior year periods. âMonetized impressionsâ or âpaid impressionsâ are defined as impressions that were sold through the PubMatic platform, and âeCPMâ is defined as the effective cost per one thousand impressions.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMaticÂ´s publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMaticÂ´s focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This press release and the QMI may contain inaccuracies, and the QMI is based on operational data that has not been audited or reviewed by a third-party. They may contain forward-looking statements about future results and other events that have not yet occurred. Actual results may differ materially from PubMaticâs expressed expectations due to future risks and uncertainties. PubMatic does not intend to update the information contained in this press release or the QMI if any information or statement contained herein or therein is, or later turns out to be, inaccurate.

