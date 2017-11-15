Huber Engineered Materials Appoints Dan Krawczyk as New President

- Business Wire
Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), a leading global producer of specialty performance ingredients for industrial and consumer products and a division of the J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber), announces that Dan Krawczyk has been appointed HEM President, effective Nov. 1, 2017. Krawczyk remains a member of the HEM Board of Directors and Huber Management Council.
Before becoming the President of HEM, Krawczyk served as Huberâs Executive Vice President (EVP) of Strategy & Corporate Development since 2013. He brings more than 20 years of experience in industrial and consumer products, including expertise in financial management, strategy, corporate development, marketing and operations to his new leadership role. A native of the Detroit area, Krawczyk earned an MBA as well as an MS and BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.
Prior to joining Huber, Krawczyk was EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Guitar Corporation. He also was Global Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Marketing for Belden and has held financial and operational leadership roles at DTE Energy, Delphi Automotive and Ford Motor Company.
Looking ahead, Krawczyk plans to lead HEM into a new era of growth and change in order to successfully position the company for future generations of shareholders and employees.
âBuilding on a strong track record of focused market leadership, superior customer service and operational excellence, HEM has a unique opportunity today to leverage its manufacturing and applications expertise in order to pursue growth in its core businesses and expand across a range of premium functional ingredient business segments,â Krawczyk said. âWe look forward to creating long-term sustainable value for all the HEM stakeholders.â
Krawczykâs leadership was instrumental in Huberâs largest acquisition in over 10 years, the 2016 purchase of the Martinswerk business from Albemarle Corporation to become part of HEMâs already successful Fire Retardant Additives (FRA) business unit and create a global leading non-halogen flame retardants business. This move marked the latest in a series of investments in FRA, including the acquisition of the KemgardÂ® smoke suppressant product line from Sherwin-Williams in 2010 and purchase of the Almatis specialty hydrates business in 2012. In addition, Krawczyk led Huberâs $630 million sale of HEMâs Silica business unit to Evonik Industries AG in 2017.
Huber Engineered Materials, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), is a global business focused on engineered specialty ingredients that enhance the performance, appeal and processing of a broad range of products used in industrial and consumer-based applications. With an expertise in inorganic materials, it has a portfolio of high value products: alumina trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, molybdate compounds, specialty aluminas and oxides, organic matting agents, barium sulfate and industrial, food and USP grade calcium carbonate.
J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (US), operates a portfolio of companies with a focus on its core engineered materials businesses. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies in the US. The diversified, multinational company creates products that are used in a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, including personal care, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and building materials.
Consejos para el tiempo de setas
