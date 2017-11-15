ImmerVision´s Advanced Optical and Imaging Technology Deliver Immersive 360-Degree Images and 4K Video Capture for Motorola´s Newest Moto 360 Camera

- Business Wire
ImmerVisionâs panomorph lens technology, known for enabling lifelike immersive experiences through advanced 360-degree optics, imaging algorithms and low-power high-quality dewarping technology, was selected by Motorola Mobility to offer unparalleled 360Â° functionalities in their newest Moto 360 Camera.
The advanced functionalities in Motorolaâs 360 Camera Moto Mod offer its users a whole new take on 360-degree selfies and live streaming sessions; from the capture of front and rear shots for a full environmental perspective to the ability of sharing the moment with immersive 360Â° 4K videos on their favorite social network, and much more.
Integrating in its design two high-quality panomorph lenses for immersive crystal clear 360-degree images and videos, Motorolaâs 360 Camera Moto Mod is among the latest cutting-edge accessories available in the Moto Z family of smartphones. The dual front and rear panomorph lens design is optimized for spherical 360Â° views with exceptional low-light performance and optimal image quality across the entire field of view, delivering the leading-edge optics required for users to instantly stream and share their full surroundings.
âIn the last two years, the industry took a big step forward in the adoption of 360-degree technology. With the 360 Camera Moto Mod, Motorola has set the stage for a new generation of 360Â° smartphones, which will revolutionize the way users communicate through immersive and authentic user generated 360-degree content,â said Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at ImmerVision. The 360Â° modular system of the Moto Mod has a very appealing âsnap and goâ system allowing instant and easy access to 360Â° capture and sharing features, as well as an exceptionally immersive user-friendly experience overall.â
About ImmerVision
Leading innovation in 360Â° panoramic imaging, ImmerVision licenses its patented panomorph optical and software technology to global lens producers, product manufacturers and software developers. Panomorph lenses are the only ones that can be adapted to any camera, any sensor, and any consumer, commercial and government market. ImmerVision Enables is the recognized standard for 360Â° solutions and applications. For more information, visit us at www.immervisionenables.com.
Consejos para el tiempo de setas
