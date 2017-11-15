330 43

IFF and Master Perfumer Carlos Benaim Celebrate 50 Years Together

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is honoring the 50th anniversary of its Master Perfumer, Carlos Benaim with a series of celebrations throughout the next year.

âIt is impossible to overstate the importance of Carlosâ contributions not only to IFF, but to the whole industry,â said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. âThe history of perfumery over the last 50 years has been shaped in many ways by the hand of Carlos Benaim. I consider it our greatest fortune that he chose to make his career with IFF.â

Born in Morocco and the son of a pharmacist, Mr. Benaim was intrigued by the botanicals and essential oils used in his fatherâs business. He studied chemistry at the University of Toulouse and Ecole Nationale SuperÃ­eure de Chimie de Toulouse in France. After answering an ad for a position at IFF in 1967, his year of training culminated with an apprenticeship with the legendary perfumer Ernest Shiftan â the âfather of perfumeryâ at IFF â and later, trained with Bernard Chant. In the ensuing years, Mr. Benaim created hundreds of iconic fragrances for men and women, nine of which won the industryâs highest honor â the Fragrance Foundation Award. In 2002, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Perfumers and in 2014, he was recognized by the Fragrance Foundation with a Perfumer of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2013, he was named IFFâs first-ever Master Perfumer in recognition of his creativity, mastery of his art, market success, and exceptional customer relationships.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, Group President, Fragrances, said, âCarlos, a true gentleman in every sense of the word, is also a genius of perfumery who has selflessly shared his knowledge by coaching, mentoring, and inspiring countless perfumers over the years. A master of natural ingredients, Carlos is at the cutting edge of his creativity and innovation and Iâm excited, as always, to see what successful and iconic fragrances he will create for us â and our customers â in the future. His passion for his art, the industry, and our customers is unparalleled. Beyond the extraordinary pleasure of having Carlos as my colleague, I am also proud to call him a dear and lifelong friend.â

Mr. Benaimâs creations and co-creations include Polo Green and Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren; Euphoria by Calvin Klein; Eternity for Men by Calvin Klein; Herrera for Men by Carolina Herrera; Solo by Loewe; White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor; Fierce by Abercrombie & Fitch; Jasmin Noir by Bulgari; Very Irresistible Givenchy by Givenchy; Prada Amber by Prada; Armani Code for Women by Giorgio Armani; Flowerbomb, Spicebomb, and Antidote by Viktor & Rolf; Eau De Magnolia by Carlos Benaim for Frederic Malle; and many others.

Mr. Benaim reflected, âI want to talk not about what I did for IFF, but what IFF did for me. IFF trained me to be a perfumer, opened the doors of the major customers worldwide, and helped at every step along my path toward a successful international career. IFF gave me creative freedom. Fifty years later, with all the clarity of hindsight, I know that finding IFF was one of the luckiest accidents of my life.â

