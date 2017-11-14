BOW Group Closes Series B Funding

- Business Wire
The BOW Group announces today that it has closed its series B funding, led by PM Equity Partner (PMEP) and NextStage, the investment company listed on the Euronext Paris regulated exchange,Â NextStage, also participated in the financing round. BOW (Be Over the World) Group is a fast growing and consumer driven Internet-Of-Things (IOT) specialist, operating worldwide in the wearables, connected vehicles and smart home markets with 3 distinctive brands MyKronoz, RoadEyes and Deconnect.
âThis new round of funding will enable us to expand our international presence to 100 countries by 2018 and to consolidate our leadership position in Europe while accelerating the development of innovative products and services within the IOT space. These investments will allow us to take the steps needed to fulfill our ambition to become a billion-dollar company in the next 5 years,â says Boris Brault, Chairman and CEO of BOW Group. Mr. Brault remains BOWâs majority shareholder.
Since its 2015 â¬10 million series A financing led by NextStage, BOW Group has demonstrated strong growth and profitable operations. BOW has over the last few years gained significant expertise in developing and launching IOT products through digital marketing and community engagement. Fueled by ambition and innovative vision, BOW Group has proven its ability to conquer new markets through a bold and winning commercial strategy combining traditional retail and digital channels. BOW has today sold more than 2.5 million devices.
The Swiss wearable brand MyKronoz is a strong asset of BOW Group. MyKronoz has in less than 4 years, established itself as a fierce challenger to both tech and traditional watchmakers, and is now considered one of the most promising startups in the smartwatch industry.
âHaving backed BOW Group from its early beginning and helped them structure the 3 companies, we are proudly witnessing their ability to deliver innovations and scale up their business to compete in this fast-moving landscape. The Internet of Things market is set to hit $267B by 2020, and we are confident to be in an even stronger position today to take part, together, in this revolution,â says Nicolas de Saint Etienne, BOW Board member and Managing Partner at NextStageAM.
About BOW: BOW (Be Over the World) Group is a fast-growing and consumer-driven IOT specialist, operating worldwide in the wearables, connected vehicles and smart home markets with 3 distinctive brands MyKronoz, RoadEyes and Deconnect.
Among its recent successes, there is the launch of ZeTime, MyKronozâs newest unique hybrid smartwatch introduced onto online crowdfunding platforms. With over $6,000,000 raised and goods already shipped out to more than 30,000 backers, ZeTime became the biggest 2017 project on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, and the largest one ever from a European company.
In addition, MyKronoz, with its Swiss DNA and unique position of delivering stylish wearable devices at an affordable price, ranks as the best-selling IOT brand within the retail network of the leading French telecom operator Orange, boosting its ambition to duplicate this commercial success to many more mobile carriers around the world. More recently, MyKronoz has been selected by Amazon to join their Launchpad program, and is pleased to be considered as one of the strategic wearable brands by the worldâs leading ecommerce platform.
About NextStage:
NextStage is an investment platform created in March 2015 and listed on the Euronext Paris market (Compartment C) since December 2016. As of June 30, 2017, its Adjusted Net Asset Value represents â¬160.4 million. NextStage specialises in Medium-Sized Companies (MSCs), which allows access to an unlisted and often inaccessible class of assets that drives growth and performance. It invests in equity with little or no leverage over an unlimited time frame to provide funding for the growth of MSCs, alongside visionary entrepreneurs. NextStage is backed by the know-how and stability of the asset management firm NextStage AM, which was founded in 2002. NextStage has already closed twelve investment transactions (as of September 30, 2017) since its inception.www.nextstage.com/sca.
About PM Equity Partner:
PM Equity Partner is the corporate venture fund of Philip Morris International. For more information see www.pmequitypartner.com.
For information about PMI, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171113006212/en/
Gerard Piqué fue ayer capitán de España. Durante unos minutos, apenas diez, el futbolista del FC Barcelona, polémico por sus opiniones …
La fábrica que la marca alemana Volkswagen tiene en la localidad navarra de Landaben cerrará 2017 con una producción de 250.000 unidades, …
El caso Kepa Arrizabalaga ha entrado en una fase de espiral huracanada. Tan pronto parece enfilado hacia una dirección, cambia de manera …
Tras postergarlo en dos ocasiones, Tesla revelará finalmente este jueves en California -madrugada del viernes en España- su anhelado …
El futuro de Cristiano Ronaldo en el Real Madrid es confuso. El portugués se quiere marchar del Bernabéu a final de temporada. Así se lo …
Cristiano Ronaldo está planteándose su futuro en el Real Madrid. La oferta de mejora de contrato que le plantearon desde el club no le ha …
Sergio Ramos ejerció ayer de goleador en la Selección Española. Su doblete en Rusia permite a Lopetegui cerrar año invicto y, de paso, …
El tenista suizo Roger Federer consiguió el pase a las semifinales de las ATP Finals al derrotar en tres sets (7-6, 5-7, 6-1) al alemán …
Dani Carvajal, defensa internacional del Real Madrid, reconoció que sintió "miedo" cuando le diagnosticaron periocarditis y le mandaron …
La selección española empató con Rusia, anfitriona del próximo Mundial (3-3), tras un amistoso disputado en San Petersburgo que estuvo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Una cascada al Atlántico gallego
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens