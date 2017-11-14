330 43

SET Award 2018: Who Are the Top Innovators in the Energy Transition?

14/11/2017 - 15:30

- Business Wire

SET, an initiative by the Deutsche Energie-Agentur â the German Energy Agency (dena) â in cooperation with strategic partner, the World Energy Council, has launched the second round of the international award âStart Up Energy Transitionâ (SET) during the annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP 23) in Bonn, Germany. Young companies and innovation projects around the world are invited to apply. The goal is to identify the most promising start-ups working on the energy transition and climate protection. Applications are welcome until 31 January 2018 at www.startup-energy-transition.com.

The award forms part of the SET initiative, which also comprises the annual SET Tech Festival and a rapidly growing network. In the current round, the initiative is supported by the Government of Canada as a country partner and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. In addition, SET is joined by over 100 partners from the public, academic, non-government and corporate sectors around the world.

âSET has become one of the leading international platforms supporting innovation in the energy transition,â said Andreas Kuhlmann, Chief Executive of dena. âWe believe that innovative business models can make a big difference on the path to a sustainable energy future. Therefore, we are inviting all start-ups to join us and share their ideas for the SET Award 2018.â

Applicants can present their projects in six different categories, all with the aim of promoting clean energy: 1. Low-Carbon Energy Production, 2. Intelligent Grids and Platforms, 3. Energy Efficiency, Smart Devices and Storage, 4. Innovative Mobility, 5. Energy, Water and Food, and 6. Special Prize: UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

Christoph Frei, Secretary General of the World Energy Council, commented: âThe categories reflect the critical issues facing innovation needed for the energy transition globally. The way we produce and consume energy will change, with technology, energy storage and smart data at the very heart of development.â

The award ceremony will be hosted by the âBerlin Energy Transition Dialogueâ (BETD) in Berlin in the spring of 2018 â a conference jointly organised by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the Federal Foreign Office. The three most promising start-ups in each category will pitch their ideas at the SET Tech Festival, which will take place alongside the BETD.

More information about the SET Award 2018, the application process, the winners of the first round, and the SET initiative with all its supporters and activities can be found at www.startup-energy-transition.com.

