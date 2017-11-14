Enevate Named Triple CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree

- Business Wire
Enevate Corporation, a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology company, has been named a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree in three categoriesâVehicle Intelligence & Self-Driving Technology, Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies, and Tech for a Better Worldâfor its groundbreaking silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology. This technology allows Electric Vehicles (EVs) to extreme fast charge in 5 minutes with uncompromised range and safety.
Enevateâs HD-EnergyÂ® Technology for EVs allows batteries to be charged in 5 minutes to 75% capacity. They can also safely charge and discharge down to -40Â°C and capture more energy during regenerative braking, extending their range in cold climates. With this technology, batteries are inherently resistant to lithium-plating during fast charge and in low temperatures, which is a key safety benefit.
âWe are thrilled to be named a CES Innovation Award Honoree, and that our breakthrough HD-Energy Technology for EVs is being recognized in three categories,â said Jarvis Tou, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Products at Enevate. âThis new extreme fast charge technology breaks down the barriers to EV adoption for a cleaner and better world. With our silicon Li-ion battery technology, EVs can be charged in 5 minutes to ease driversâ range anxiety, while providing short charge times and low cost.â
Enevateâs HD-Energy Technology for EVs is available for licensing. Cells made using Enevateâs HD-Energy Technology for Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be displayed at CES 2018 in the Innovation Awards Showcase, which runs January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES 2018 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation.
The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢, the owner and producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. Products and technologies entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel ofÂ independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.
AboutÂ Enevate
Enevate Corporation, with global headquarters in California USA, develops and licenses advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology that revolutionizes the electric vehicle (EV) market by breaking down barriers to EV adoption. EnevateÂ´s pioneering work on silicon-dominant anodes and cells has resulted in its breakthrough HD-EnergyÂ® Technology featuring extreme fast charging with uncompromised high energy density, excellent low-temperature operation for cold climates, and safety advantages over conventional graphite Li-ion batteries.
Investors include Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures â a Sumitomo Corporation company, CEC Capital and strategic investors. To learn more about or to license Enevateâs industry-defining battery technology, visitÂ www.enevate.com.
