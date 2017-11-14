L&T Technology Services Limited expands its presence in Israel with the launch of a Center of Excellence (CoE) and a sales office

- Business Wire
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company headquartered in India, today announced the establishment of LTTSâ Center of Excellence (CoE) in Jerusalem, Israel, thereby marking another key milestone in the firmâs global presence.
The CoE will be dedicated to developing and delivering end to end ASIC solutions, hardware and software based security solutions as well as next generation video solutions for global customers in the following market segmentsâ Media, Entertainment, Telecom, Automotive and IIoT. This will further complement LTTSâ efforts to offer innovative solutions and services and consolidate its leadership position across these market segments.
In addition to the CoE in Jerusalem, LTTS has launched a sales office in Tel-Aviv, that will be expanding the companyâs business in Israel and offer the full scope of engineering services in the areas of Telecom, Semiconductors, Medical Devices, Automotive, IoT and Plant Engineering.
The establishment of the Israeli CoE is part of LTTSâ investments in next generation engineering and disruptive technologies. These include advanced capabilities in the fields of Embedded Applications, Semiconductors, Machine Learning, Security and Video.
LTTS aims to deepen its involvement in Israelâs start-up and innovation ecosystem, and create new opportunities for growth with other industry players. The company started discussions with universities and technological institutes in Israel on the ways to collaborate on various R&D initiatives that can be leveraged by LTTS customers across the globe. In addition, meetings were held with officials in the Israeli Ministry of Economy & Innovation Authority, to pursue innovation initiatives supported by the government and opportunities to partner with the local economic ecosystem.
Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services commented, âL&T Technology Servicesâ use of Digital Engineering and smart technologies is driving customer core capabilities across the globe and addressing the need for digital transformation. With Israelâs rich legacy in triggering tech innovations, we are confident in our ability to develop disruptive engineering services and create digital skill sets across embedded applications, machine learning and enhanced security, all of which are critical building blocks of the future.â
During the last few years, LTTS has already been providing value added engineering services to several global clients in Israel who are among the worldâs largest technology firms. In addition to catering to their internal product development and testing needs, LTTS brings in unique engineering capabilities that range from product development to product testing and validation. Earlier this year, it was announced that LTTS, in partnership with Microsoft Israel, is developing the âSmartest Office Campusâ project for a leading technology company in Israel.
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 48 of the worldâs top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have around 11,000 employees spread across 15 global delivery centers, 28 global sales offices and 38 innovation labs in India as of September 30, 2017.
