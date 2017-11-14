330 43

ERYTECH to Host Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Business Update on November 14, 2017

ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Nasdaq and Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that it will host a Third Quarter 2017 conference call and webcast onÂ Tuesday, November 14, 2017, atÂ 2:30 PM CET/8:30 AM ESTÂ to discuss operational highlights.

The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the Conference ID#: 95373849#

USA: +1 6467224907 Â Â Â United-Kingdom: +44 2030432440 Switzerland: +41 225809022 Â Â Â Germany: +49 69222229031 France: +33 172001510 Â Â Â Belgium: +32 24029640 Sweden: +46 850334664 Â Â Â Finland: +358 942599700 Netherlands: +31 107138194 Â Â Â Spain: +34 914142021 Â Â Â Â Â

The webcast can be followed live online via the link:

http://www.anywhereconference.com?UserAudioMode=DATA&Name=&Conference=135311448&PIN=95373849

An archived replay of the call will be available for 90 days by dialing (US & Canada): +1 877 64 230 18, (UK): +44(0) 203 367 9460, (France): +33(0)1 72 00 15 00, (Spain): +34 917896320, Conference ID#: 311448#

An archive of the webcast will be available on ERYTECHâs website, under the âInvestorsâ section at investors.erytech.com.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPAÂ®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECHâs initial focus is on the development of products that target the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The companyâs lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPAÂ®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status. With its improved safety profile, eryaspase aims to provide L-asparaginase to patients who cannot tolerate current non-encapsulated asparaginases.

Eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy achieved positive efficacy and safety results in a Phase 2/3 study in children and adults with relapsed or refractory ALL and in a Phase 2b clinical study in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH also has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of eryaspase in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed ALL and a Phase 2b clinical study in Europe in elderly patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), each in combination with chemotherapy.

ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPAÂ® brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product candidates, erymethionase and eryminase, that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to target cancer metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on the NASDAQ market in the United States under the ticker ERYP. ERYTECH is also listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CACÂ Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, âbelievesâ, âanticipatesâ, âexpectsâ, âintendsâ, âplansâ, âseeksâ, âestimatesâ, âmayâ, âwillâ and âcontinueâ and similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECHÂ´s control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH Pharma with the French AutoritÃ© des MarchÃ©s Financiers (www.amf-france.org), also available on ERYTECHâs website (www.erytech.com) describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECHâs expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.

