Guidewire Announces 2017.2 Release of Insurance Platform

14/11/2017 - 11:50

CONNECTIONS 2017 â Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced the 2017.2 release of Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ¢. This release includes enhancements to Guidewireâs Core, Data, and Digital product families. These enhancements enable insurer operations to be smarter, faster, and more connected in order to better engage with customers, agents/brokers, and employees. This greater level of engagement, in turn, allows Guidewire customers to provide these users with compelling experiences and users journeys.

âWe see Engagement Era demands compelling insurers to re-imagine their consumer and agent/broker interactions, and more fully empower their employees,â said Ayan Sarkar, vice president, Digital, Guidewire Software. âThe enhancements available in InsurancePlatform 2017.2 will further support their efforts.â

âWe are pleased to offer InsurancePlatform 2017.2 to the market,â said Ali Kheirolomoom, chief product officer, Guidewire Software. âOur tradition of providing high-quality software continues with this release. Designed to help insurers better compete in todayâs era of engagement, the enhancements to many of the products in InsurancePlatform 2017.2 provide the foundation they need to succeed.â

Through new versions of DataHub, InfoCenter, Predictive Analytics, Predictive Analytics Solution Packs, InsurancePlatform enables insurers to work smarter and make faster data-driven decisions through predictive, guided processes, API-driven design and integrations, and more pre-built content. At the same time, new versions of Guidewire Digitalâ¢ products offer collaboration enhancements that allow InsurancePlatform customers to create a more connected experience for improved policyholder self-service capabilities.

Key release highlights include:

Guidewire DataHubâ¢ 9.2 continues to simplify content extension needs and reduce implementation costs with ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) automation and configuration enhancements. Support for claims activities and improvements in the earnings storage and processing provide users with a holistic picture of the operational efficiency in claims processing along with an increased confidence in earnings statements.

Guidewire InfoCenterâ¢ 9.2 helps improve user productivity and engagement with the upgrade to IBM Cognos 11. Advanced self-service capabilities will make InfoCenter users smarter with fast answers to their business questions with little to no IT involvement.

Guidewire Predictive Analyticsâ¢ 6.2 expands machine learning capabilities to mine unstructured data to identify additional indicators of claim severity. Guidewire Predictive Analytics is now available globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help alleviate customer concerns about compliance with local and regional data security and privacy regulations.

New Guidewire Predictive Analytics Solution Packs for Subrogation and Litigation Risk Detection integrated to Guidewire ClaimCenterÂ® to enable a smart claims operation. These integrated use cases identify and escalate claims with opportunity for third-party cost recovery and claims that have a higher risk of entering litigation.Â Improvements to the model deployment and core systems integration process helps Solution Packs users achieve quicker return on their investments.

Guidewire Digital 7.0 provides mobile-first quoting experiences that enable consumers and policyholders to quote and buy insurance from anywhere. They can scan their vehicle identification numbers to look up the vehicle they want to insure, scan their driverâs licenses to pre-fill the information needed for fast quoting, and receive visual confirmation of the type of vehicle they are insuring.

About Guidewire InsurancePlatform

Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ¢ combines three elements â core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement â that work together to enhance an insurerâs ability to respond to industry changes and better engage and empower their customers, agents/brokers, and employees.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements â core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement â into an insurance platform that enhances insurersâ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

