Guidewire Announces 2017.2 Release of Insurance Platform

CONNECTIONS 2017 â Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced the 2017.2 release of Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ¢. This release includes enhancements to Guidewireâs Core, Data, and Digital product families. These enhancements enable insurer operations to be smarter, faster, and more connected in order to better engage with customers, agents/brokers, and employees. This greater level of engagement, in turn, allows Guidewire customers to provide these users with compelling experiences and users journeys.
âWe see Engagement Era demands compelling insurers to re-imagine their consumer and agent/broker interactions, and more fully empower their employees,â said Ayan Sarkar, vice president, Digital, Guidewire Software. âThe enhancements available in InsurancePlatform 2017.2 will further support their efforts.â
âWe are pleased to offer InsurancePlatform 2017.2 to the market,â said Ali Kheirolomoom, chief product officer, Guidewire Software. âOur tradition of providing high-quality software continues with this release. Designed to help insurers better compete in todayâs era of engagement, the enhancements to many of the products in InsurancePlatform 2017.2 provide the foundation they need to succeed.â
Through new versions of DataHub, InfoCenter, Predictive Analytics, Predictive Analytics Solution Packs, InsurancePlatform enables insurers to work smarter and make faster data-driven decisions through predictive, guided processes, API-driven design and integrations, and more pre-built content. At the same time, new versions of Guidewire Digitalâ¢ products offer collaboration enhancements that allow InsurancePlatform customers to create a more connected experience for improved policyholder self-service capabilities.
Key release highlights include:
About Guidewire InsurancePlatform
Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ¢ combines three elements â core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement â that work together to enhance an insurerâs ability to respond to industry changes and better engage and empower their customers, agents/brokers, and employees.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements â core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement â into an insurance platform that enhances insurersâ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
