Media Alert: Rambus to Showcase IoT Security and Smart Ticketing Solutions at Smart City Expo World Congress

Smart City Expo World Congress
Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS)
|Booth # E545; Gran Via, Hall 2, Congress Area - Room 3; and the Mobility Hub
Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue
LÂ´Hospitalet de Llobregat
Barcelona, Spain
|November 14-16, 2017
Join Rambus at Smart City Expo World Congress for demonstrations and presentations on IoT security and smart ticketing solutions.
Demo Details
IoT Security Services
Smart Ticketing
Speaker Details
For more information, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/smart-city-expo-world-congress/.
About Rambus Security
Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world.Â Our innovativeÂ solutionsÂ span areas including tamper resistance, network security,Â mobileÂ payment, smart ticketing andÂ trustedÂ transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creatingÂ an economy of digital trustÂ between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.
AboutÂ Rambus Inc.
RambusÂ creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data,Â Internet of ThingsÂ (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. AtÂ Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visitÂ rambus.com.
