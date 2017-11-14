330 43

Media Alert: Rambus to Showcase IoT Security and Smart Ticketing Solutions at Smart City Expo World Congress

14/11/2017 - 10:40

- Business Wire

Rambus Inc.:

What: Â Smart City Expo World Congress Who: Â Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS) Where: Â Booth # E545; Gran Via, Hall 2, Congress Area - Room 3; and the Mobility Hub Fira Barcelona Gran Via Venue

Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 LÂ´Hospitalet de Llobregat Barcelona, Spain When: Â November 14-16, 2017

Join Rambus at Smart City Expo World Congress for demonstrations and presentations on IoT security and smart ticketing solutions.

Demo Details

IoT Security Services

Rambus CryptoManager IoT Security Service is aÂ turnkey security service for IoT Service providers and OEMs. Running on the AWS IoT platform, our one-stop-shop solution provides seamless device-to-cloud secure connectivity, device lifecycle management, and advanced device monitoring capabilities to protect service high-availability and help mitigate a variety of attacks including distributed denial of service (DDoS).

Smart Ticketing

With solutions from back-office software, to a secure digital HCE ticket wallet service and a white-label ticketing app, the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions are changing the way we get from point A to point B. Rambus will provide a glimpse into the future of ticketless transport, where smartphones and wearables will enable truly frictionless travel.

Speaker Details

Join Asaf Ashkenazi, vice president of IoT Security, Rambus and listen to the panel examine, âSecuring the Digital City: Cyber threats and Responses,â on Tuesday, 11/14/17 at the Gran Via, Hall 2, Congress Area - Room 3 from 14:00-15:00 local time.

Hear Richard Moore, product manager of Ticketing at Rambus discuss, âSmart Ticketing: The Journey to Frictionless Travel,â on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Mobility Hub from 16:45-17:15 local time. You can also find out more about Rambus innovations with Mr. Moore during the Mobility Hub Tours on Wednesday, 11/15/17 from 11:00-13:00 and from 16:00-18:00 local time.

For more information, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/smart-city-expo-world-congress/.

Follow Rambus:

Company website:Â rambus.com

Rambus blog:Â rambus.com/blog

Twitter:Â @rambusinc

LinkedIn:Â www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook:Â www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world.Â Our innovativeÂ solutionsÂ span areas including tamper resistance, network security,Â mobileÂ payment, smart ticketing andÂ trustedÂ transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creatingÂ an economy of digital trustÂ between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

AboutÂ Rambus Inc.

RambusÂ creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data,Â Internet of ThingsÂ (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. AtÂ Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visitÂ rambus.com.

Source:Â Rambus Inc.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51715167&lang=yy

PUBLICIDAD