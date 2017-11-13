330 43

CSC® Bolsters European Team

CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, today announced the addition of three key members to its Capital Markets services business in Ireland, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom. Joining CSC are Jonathan Hanly as managing director (Ireland), Hinnerk Koch as managing director (Luxembourg), and Aline Sternberg as head of transaction services (UK).

The trio of executives brings more than four decades of combined market experience to CSCâs European operations, with expertise in the investment banking, legal, accountancy, and technology fields. CSC executives view the addition as a significant win for the company.

âHiring experienced industry professionals has been part of the fabric of CSC since the founding of our company more than a century ago,â says Bill Popeo, president of CSC Global Financial Markets. âBringing this team aboard helps deepen our capital markets services expertise, particularly in Ireland and Luxembourg.â

Jonathan Hanly will lead CSCâs Ireland team after previous executive leadership roles with the Intertrust Group, SFM Europe and Royal Bank of Scotland. Originally from Germany, Hinnerk Koch has significant experience in the alternative finance and securitisation markets in Luxembourg, having spent seven years specialising in capital markets with SFM Europe (now the Intertrust Group). Aline Sternberg, originally from Belgium, speaks four languages and has formally served as a senior transaction manager with Intertrust.

âAs deals in our industry become increasingly complex, clients and deal participants have a growing appetite to work with stable, specialist partners familiar with capital markets transactions,â says J-P Nowacki, managing director of CSCâs Capital Markets Europe group. âThe addition of this team will ensure CSC is poised to handle demand for our services within the European securitisation and alternative finance sectors.â

CSCâs Capital Markets services offers accounting, special purpose vehicle management, and director services to the European securitisation and alternative finance sectors, as well as the United States.

