3...2...1...done! ? print24.com extends its popular delivery model by adding more products to it

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of renowned brands including print24.com, has extended its popular delivery model â with which customers receive the products in question within only three days for standard delivery, two days for express delivery and one day only for priority delivery â by adding many more products to it.
The number of products from the extensive portfolio of print24.com which can be ordered with fast delivery times has been doubled due to the very high demand. Customers can select products from different categories and can now order more using the 3-2-1-done delivery model â including popular Top sellers such as Flyers, Business cards and Postcards!
In this regard, the online print shop is further focusing on the consistent digitalisation of its products. In the first quarter of this year, print24.com invested millions in new HP 10000 and HP 12000 digital presses, showing that it will be able to sustainably tap into new market potential in the future.
âInvesting in high-quality digital presses is one of our long-term strategies so that we can react even better and â in view of our 3-2-1 delivery model â even more quickly to our customersâ requirements in the futureâ, says Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com.
print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europeâs leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard printing products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile products, photo products, large-format, promo products, advertising equipment and catering supplies.
