Northern Trust Asset Management Names New Chief Operating Officer for International Business

13/11/2017 - 13:40

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) Asset Management has appointed Martha Fee as chief operating officer (COO) for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific (EMEA & APAC).

Based in London, Fee is responsible for managing international operations and infrastructure teams for Northern Trust across EMEA and APAC. Subject to regulatory approval, Fee will also hold directorship of various entities related to the Northern Trust Asset Management business. She will report to Wayne Bowers, CEO and CIO of Northern Trust Asset Management, EMEA and APAC.

âOur international business continues to expand its investment capabilities, client service platform and range of pooled fund vehiclesâ said Bowers. âMartha brings extensive international experience and deep client knowledge across these areas and weâre pleased to appoint her to continue to drive growth and diversification of our products across the regions.â

Fee joins Northern Trust Asset Management after two years at Northern Trustâs Global Fund Services where, working in relationship management, she was responsible for sophisticated, global asset managers. She has 18 years of global industry experience, particularly focused around offshore fund operations and client service. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2015, Fee spent 10 years at Janus Capital International.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a leading global asset management firm serving institutional and individual investors in 29 countries. Our robust investment capabilities span all markets and asset classes, from passive and risk-factor to fundamental active, multi-asset class and multi-manager strategies, delivered in multiple vehicles. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust has $1.13 trillion in total assets under management. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter @NTInvest.

Northern Trust Asset Management comprises Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc. and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

