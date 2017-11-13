330 43

Antikor Advances Breakthrough Fragment Drug Conjugate (FDC)Technology Demonstrating Superior Penetration and Tolerability

Antikor Biopharma Limited (Antikor), a leader in developing and advancing Antibody Fragment-Drug Conjugates (FDCs), will be presenting new data at the 9th Protein and Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS) Europe in Lisbon on 14th November, 2017 (www.pegsummiteurope.com). Dr Deonarain, CEO and CSO will present pivotal data that strengthens AntikorÂ´s conviction that its unique FDC platform is a superior approach to treating solid tumours, whilst further reducing the risk of liver, renal and haematological toxicities often associated with whole ADCs. Dr Deonarain commented, âThe major issue about applying ADCs successfully in oncology is getting a wide enough therapeutic window in patients. Therapies that look promising in development often cannot be administered at high enough doses to drive the penetration into difficult-to-treat solid tumours. Our data suggest that we can widen this window by hitting solid tumours more effectively whilst sparing normal tissues".

AntikorÂ´s innovative small-format, platform technology uses specifically-engineered antibody fragments that combine the rapid and effective penetration into solid tumours with the faster clearance from normal organs. These FDCs can deliver higher quantities of cytotoxic agent more quickly than conventional larger whole Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs). New data will show that using two highly potent, clinically-validated cytotoxic payloads, FDCs are around 10-times better tolerated and less toxic than ADCs carrying the same quantity of payload. Furthermore, Antikorâs FDC platform can deliver at least 4-times more payload safely, giving a predicted therapeutic index enhancement of over 40x compared to an ADC. Dr Deonarain will also unveil Antikorâs novel FDC discovery engine, a toolbox for discovering effective FDCs to any target. These FDC-specific antibody libraries offer a valuable resource for the generation of a pipeline of future novel FDCs.

Dr Medinger, Antikorâs chairman is also presenting Antikorâs progress and commercial opportunities at the OBN-EurasantÃ©âs Bioseed showcasing event in London on 14th November, 2017 (https://bioseed.eu). He commented âAntikor has made great progress over the last year and is ready to take the next step towards commercializing its technology and progressing its lead product candidate for gastric cancer. This is a devastating disease and unmet clinical need which could ideally be tackled by our FDC technologyâ.

