Desktop Metal Announces International Expansion Throughout Europe for Its Metal 3D Printing Systems

13/11/2017 - 11:35

Desktop Metal, the company committed to bringing metal 3D printing to engineers and manufacturers, today announced it will begin accepting international pre-orders of its metal 3D printing system, the Studio Systemâ¢ from companies throughout Europe. The announcement comes as Desktop Metal is experiencing tremendous interest and demand from manufacturers and strategic partners around the globe.

The Studio System is the only end-to-end solution for metal 3D printing. The printer, debinder and furnace were designed together, making it possible for precise control of the entire workflow. (Photo: Desktop Metal)

âOur vision is to make our Desktop Metal 3D printing solutions accessible to engineers and manufacturers around the world,â said Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. âWe plan to begin offering our metal 3D printing technology internationally and will be accelerating production to meet worldwide demand first for our Studio System and later for our Production System. Our partnerships with best-in-class resellers in each of these regions bring us closer to making metal 3D printing solutions available to all who want to realize the benefits of rapid prototyping and mass production of metal parts. We are excited to see what happens next in manufacturing as we welcome these new countries to our landscape.â

EU Expansion

To support its international expansion plans in Europe, Desktop Metal has developed strategic partnerships with authorized Desktop Metal international resellers to begin pre-selling its Studio System throughout Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. Desktop Metal has partnered with 16 resellers throughout the EU, including LaserLines and Tritech 3D, as well as two of Stratasysâ leading European premier partners, Alphacam and CADvision. Availability of the Studio System will vary by country. Interested buyers should visit www.desktopmetal.com/international for the complete list of EU resellers and country-specific information.

âWe are pleased to partner with Desktop Metal and together grow the exciting potential for metal additive manufacturing applications,â said Michael Junghanss, Managing Partner of Alphacam. âIn the GSC/DACH region which we serve for Stratasys for the last 23 years, metal manufacturing has become a very important part of the industry. With the coming solutions, we are able to lead the change in manufacturing in metal with additive technologies.â

"Tri-tech 3D is delighted to become a UK Platinum reseller for Desktop Metal,â said Adrian Painter, Group Director. "Weâve considered adding metal into our portfolio of Stratasys FDM and Polyjet solutions for some time now, but havenât had confidence in the right product to fit the demands of our customers. Desktop Metal is a true game-changer, offering affordable metal prototype printing in an âeasy to useâ system. We are looking forward to supporting customers throughout the UK during 2018 and beyond.â

âWe at CADvision are very excited by the technologies and investments around Desktop Metal solutions. We truly believe this company is going to change the world in metal additive manufacturing,â said Julien Markarian, Managing Director of CADvision S.A.S. âWe already see tremendous applications in our wide customer base, in Research/Education and in a wide range of industrial verticals, in both automotive and aerospace, as well as in every small and medium-sized business.â

About the Studio System

The Studio System, which debuted in May 2017, is the first office-friendly metal 3D printing system for rapid prototyping and is 10 times less expensive than existing technology today. The Studio System is a complete platform, including a printer, a debinder, and a sintering furnace that, together, deliver complex and even impossible geometries of metal 3D printed parts right in an engineerâs office or on the shop floor. To manufacture metal 3D printed parts at scale, Desktop Metal also debuted the only 3D printing system for mass production of high resolution metal parts today, theÂ Production System.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make metal 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal has raised a total of $212 million in financing, with the Series D marking the largest round ever for an additive manufacturing company. In 2017, the company was selected as one of the worldâs 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by World Economic Forum, and was recently named to MIT Technology Reviewâs list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

