Strategic Minority Investment Company MiNA Therapeutics Enters Into Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Boehringer Ingelheim

13/11/2017 - 10:10

Sosei Group Corporation (âSoseiâ; TSE Mothers Index 4565), is pleased to note that our strategic minority investment company MiNA Therapeutics (Â´MiNAÂ´) has announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with the global pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim for the development of novel treatment approaches for fibrotic liver diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, MiNA will receive an upfront payment and committed research funding as well as potential research, development and regulatory milestone payments totaling up to EUR 307 million. In addition, MiNA is entitled to double-digit royalties on sales of selected products resulting from the partnership. No further financial details were disclosed.

Commenting on the release, Peter Bains, CEO at Sosei, said: âWe are very encouraged by this agreement, which is MiNAâs first ever major collaboration and reinforces its leading position in small activating RNA (âsaRNAâ) therapeutics. Furthermore, we believe it represents a strong validation of the broad potential for its proprietary technology.â

About Sosei Group Corporation

Sosei Group Corporation is an international biopharmaceutical company originating from Japan that discovers and develops innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ´s disease, schizophrenia, cancer, migraine, addiction, metabolic disease, and other indications. By utilizing its GPCR structure-based drug design platform technology, Sosei has established a product pipeline with first/best in class potential. Through development and commercialization partnerships, Sosei has already delivered two bronchodilators for COPD which generate significant and stable revenue streams that enable further growth. Sosei partners include Novartis, Allergan, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, MorphoSys, Teva, and Pfizer and we are actively looking for new partnerships to enhance the development of our products and help us deliver them to patients worldwide.

