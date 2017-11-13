Strategic Minority Investment Company MiNA Therapeutics Enters Into Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Boehringer Ingelheim

- Business Wire
Sosei Group Corporation (âSoseiâ; TSE Mothers Index 4565), is pleased to note that our strategic minority investment company MiNA Therapeutics (Â´MiNAÂ´) has announced a collaboration and licensing agreement with the global pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim for the development of novel treatment approaches for fibrotic liver diseases.
Under the terms of the agreement, MiNA will receive an upfront payment and committed research funding as well as potential research, development and regulatory milestone payments totaling up to EUR 307 million. In addition, MiNA is entitled to double-digit royalties on sales of selected products resulting from the partnership. No further financial details were disclosed.
Commenting on the release, Peter Bains, CEO at Sosei, said: âWe are very encouraged by this agreement, which is MiNAâs first ever major collaboration and reinforces its leading position in small activating RNA (âsaRNAâ) therapeutics. Furthermore, we believe it represents a strong validation of the broad potential for its proprietary technology.â
Click here for link to the full press release from MiNA Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim
About Sosei Group Corporation
Sosei Group Corporation is an international biopharmaceutical company originating from Japan that discovers and develops innovative biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ´s disease, schizophrenia, cancer, migraine, addiction, metabolic disease, and other indications. By utilizing its GPCR structure-based drug design platform technology, Sosei has established a product pipeline with first/best in class potential. Through development and commercialization partnerships, Sosei has already delivered two bronchodilators for COPD which generate significant and stable revenue streams that enable further growth. Sosei partners include Novartis, Allergan, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, MorphoSys, Teva, and Pfizer and we are actively looking for new partnerships to enhance the development of our products and help us deliver them to patients worldwide.
For further information about Sosei, please visit http://www.sosei.com/en/.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development and commercialisation of products. Various risks may cause Soseiâs actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programmes; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialise products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialisation activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005810/en/
El tenista belga David Goffin se impuso este lunes al español Rafa Nadal en la primera jornada de las ATP Finals de Londres, torneo que pone …
El portero y capitán de la selección italiana Gianluigi Buffon se despidió en partido oficial del combinado transalpino con la …
La selección italiana de fútbol cayó eliminada este lunes a manos de Suecia en la repesca para el Mundial de Rusia 2018 por lo que no …
El portero de la selección italiana Gianluigi Buffon rompió a amplaudir de manera emocionada este lunes durante la interpretación del …
Keylor Navas tiene cada vez más difícil jugar en el derbi del próximo 18 de noviembre ante el Atlético de Madrid. El meta del Real Madrid …
Las cinco antiguas integrantes del grupo británico Spice Girls planean reencontrarse el próximo año para grabar un programa especial de …
Desde que este verano llegasen Neymar y Kylian Mbappé al PSG como los dos fichajes más caros de la historia del fútbol, el equipo parisino …
El delantero del Atlético de Madrid Fernando Torres está cada vez más cerca de ser uno de los jugadores que abandonen el equipo rojiblanco …
El futbolista del Real Madrid Gareth Bale no atraviesa por su mejor momento ni en lo futbolístico ni en lo extradeportivo. A su reciente …
En 2013, a la NFL (liga de fútbol americano estadounidense) le estalló un enigma médico de inmensas dimensiones. La cuestión era …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Una autocaravana de 1,5 millones
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens