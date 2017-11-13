Empresas y finanzas
En Ecodiario.es

33043

Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Ready To Back Extension Of Oil Output Cut Agreement

13/11/2017 - 10:00

- Business Wire

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ready to support the extension of an oil production cut agreement led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in order to balance global crude oil supply and demand.

âThe Kingdom affirms its readiness to extend the production cut agreement, which proved its feasibility by rebalancing supply and demand,â the Crown Prince said in a statement.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also affirms that âthe high demand for oil has absorbed the increase in shale oil production.â

âThe journey towards restoring balance to markets, led by the Kingdom, is proving successful despite the challenges,â he added.

The Crown Prince affirmed during the October 24-26 Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh that demand for oil will increase in the future, which restored trust to petroleum markets. The Crown Prince said that the future of energy, both conventional and renewable, will be promising, and that the Kingdom will lead both sectors.

OPEC holds its ministerial meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna at the end of next month. OPEC and some non-OPEC countries including Russia have vowed to lower their output by a total of about 1.8 million barrels per day to the end of March 2018 to help curb a glut in global petroleum supplies.

*Source: AETOSWire

Â 

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 1,30 0,12 -1,93%
FRA 36,48 +0,36 +0,99%
ITA 1,38 -0,03 -11,30%
GRE 474,58 -1,03 -0,22%
POR 160,62 +0,27 +0,17%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • USDMXN(+39 puestos)
    Sube del 59 al 20
  • Merval(+34 puestos)
    Sube del 51 al 17
  • USDPEN(+130 puestos)
    Sube del 157 al 27
  • IPC MEXICO(+14 puestos)
    Sube del 16 al 2
  • SACYR(+25 puestos)
    Sube del 44 al 19
  • España(-151 puestos)
    Cae del 9 al 160
  • INDRA(-38 puestos)
    Cae del 18 al 56
  • BANKINTER(-26 puestos)
    Cae del 15 al 41
  • RENAULT(-67 puestos)
    Cae del 39 al 106
  • FCC(-14 puestos)
    Cae del 12 al 26

Evasión

Una autocaravana de 1,5 millones

Una autocaravana de 1,5 millones

Nuestros partners: CanalPDA | Boxoffice - Industria del cine | ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens