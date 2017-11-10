Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in Its ESSENCE Phase 2b/3 Trial of CyclASol® for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

- Business Wire
Novaliq GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug delivery platform that transforms poorly soluble drugs into effective therapeutics for ophthalmology, today announced that it has begun randomization of patients in its ESSENCE Phase 2b/3 clinical trial that will evaluate CyclASolÂ® for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED).
DED is a multifactorial and complex disease of the ocular surface. Ocular surface inflammation and autoimmune dysregulation play a key etiological role in the development of DED. In the U.S. alone, an estimated >16 million people suffer from DED1.This patient population is highly underserved as there are only a few approved drugs in select key markets.
CyclASolÂ® is a preservative free ophthalmic solution of cyclosporine A in EyeSolÂ®, Novaliqâs proprietary and first and only water-free technology. Excellent safety and tolerability of CyclASolÂ® as well as the ability to improve signs and symptoms of DED with an early onset of effect have been demonstrated in a previous Phase 2 study. The results of this Phase 2 study are being presented [PO059] at AAO 2017, the American Academy of Ophthalmologyâs 121st annual meeting, which takes place November 11-14, 2017 in New Orleans. CyclASolÂ® potentially overcomes the current intolerability and efficacy profiles due to the benefits of a water-free vehicle and the mechanism of drug delivery.
âMedications with highly favorable tolerability profiles and early onset of action are an unmet medical need in dry eye disease,â said John Sheppard MD, Professor ofÂ Ophthalmology, Eastern Virginia Medical School.Â âBased on the very promising data from the CyclASolÂ® Phase 2 study, we are excited to participate in the ESSENCE trial, thereby moving this promising product closer to the market.â
Novaliqâs ESSENCE 2b/3 clinical trial (NCT03292809) is a randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, multi-center trial, designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of topical CyclASolÂ® for the treatment of DED. Study patients will be randomized to one of two treatment groups: CyclASolÂ® and vehicle. ESSENCE has a primary efficacy endpoint at 4 weeks with continued dosing for safety evaluation over a total of 3 months. The study is being conducted in approximately 10 sites in the U.S., with a total planned enrollment of approximately 316 patients.
âThe initiation of this phase 2b/3 trial of the CyclASolÂ® program is a major milestone in advancing our clinical development of CyclASolÂ®,â says Sonja KrÃ¶sser, PhD, VP Clinical Development at Novaliq GmbH. âThis pivotal trial design has been based on sound prior data demonstrating superior reduction of corneal and conjunctival staining as well as OSDIÂ© of CyclASolÂ® over its vehicle in the population selected for ESSENCE. This trial is designed to support planned regulatory applications worldwide, including the United States, Europe and Japan."
About Novaliq â Novaliq GmbH, founded in 2007, is a Heidelberg based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology. Its mission is to transform poorly soluble drugs into effective ocular therapeutics for both the front and the back of the eye. Novaliqâs proprietary EyeSolÂ® technology enhances the topical bio-availability, stability and safety of traditionally insoluble or unstable drugs improving the delivery, efficacy and convenience of treatments for ocular surface diseases including dry eye through preservative free and multi dose formulations. Novaliq has developed a tiered and long-term sustainable dry eye family of truly differentiated products that addresses the different needs of dry eye patients. Novaliqâs most advanced product is NovaTearsÂ® with CE-approval marketed under the brand name EvoTearsÂ® in Europe. CyclASolÂ® a second-generation prescription drug is currently in preparation for a pivotal trial. More on www.novaliq.com.
Source:
1. K.F. Farrand et al.: Am J Ophthalmol. 2017 Oct;182:90-98
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109005059/en/
La inestabilidad en Cataluña "ha causado más temor en China que el atentado de las Ramblas", asegura la propietaria de la consultora Veline …
La mayoría de los croatas quisiera ver la efigie del dictador yugoslavo Josip Broz "Tito" (1892-1980) en las monedas de euro cuando el país …
Alibaba necesitó poco más de 13 horas para superarse a sí mismo y alcanzar el récord de ventas por internet del Día del Soltero y, a …
CaixaBank ha sido reconocido como el Mejor Banco Digital de Europa Occidental en 2017 y como Mejor Banco del Mundo en Social Media también …
El fabricante de juguetes estadounidense Hasbro Inc se ha acercado a su rival, Mattel Inc, con intenciones de comprarlo, según el Wall …
'Tu cara me suena', el 'talent show' de Antena 3 ha logrado adelantarse en su competición de los viernes contra 'La Voz', aunque con una …
Un 53 % del transporte público urbano en España se financia con la venta de billetes, mientras que el 47 % restante se cubre con recursos y …
El fabricante chino de teléfonos móviles Xiaomi abrirá este sábado las puertas de sus dos primeras tiendas físicas en Madrid, lo que …
El jugador del Real Madrid Gareth Bale no termina de recuperarse tras sufrir una rotura fibrilar en su pierna izquierda, según han informado …
El defensa del Marsella, Patrice Evra, que pegó una patada a un aficionado antes de un partido de Europa League, dejó el equipo francés …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Una entrevista gastroleonesa a ZP
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens