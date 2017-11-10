330 43

Inotrem and Roche Diagnostics Sign a R&D Collaboration Agreement in the Field of Septic Shock to Develop a Companion Diagnostic Test

10/11/2017 - 13:50

- Business Wire

Inotrem S.A., a biotechnology company specialized in the control of acute inflammatory syndromes, such as septic shock, today announced a R&D collaboration agreement with Roche Diagnostics to develop a companion diagnostic test using a soluble plasma circulating protein (sTREM-1) developed by Inotrem and the Roche proprietary ElecsysÂ® platform. It is Roche Diagnosticsâ first collaboration agreement with a start-up biotech company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Roche and Inotrem will work together to develop an in vitro robust prototype assay for quantitative measurement of soluble TREM-1 (sTREM-1) in plasma samples of septic shock patients. sTREM-1 is a marker of the activation of the TREM-1 immune amplification pathway and high sTREM-1 plasma concentrations have been shown to be associated to a negative outcome in septic shock patients. Measurement of sTREM-1 in blood could provide a valuable indicator for the diagnosis and outcome prediction of septic shock patients.

Inotrem is currently conducting a clinical Phase 2 trial in patients with septic shock to demonstrate the benefit of its lead compound, Motremâ¢ (LR12) in the treatment of septic shock. The collaboration with Roche Diagnostics may lead to a companion diagnostic supporting the development of Motremâ¢.

âOne of the main issues with septic shock is the heterogeneity of this patient population. This collaboration proposes to develop a test to allow a certain stratification of sepsis patients to ideally identify patients who are more likely to respond to Motrem treatment,â said Jean-Jacques Garaud, CEO and co-founder of Inotrem. âIt shows our shared willingness to accelerate the development of targeted therapeutic solutions for these patients.â

The physiopathology of septic shock is characterized by an intense and excessive systemic inflammatory reaction in response to a serious infection. Its consequences include the dysfunction of vital organs and major hemodynamic disorders that may prove fatal for patients. Activation of the TREM-1 pathway is recognized as a key factor contributing to septic shock.

âAs a leader in in vitro diagnostics solutions, it is a great opportunity to participate to the opening of a new front in critical care medicine, particularly in an area known for its difficult and highly heterogeneous population in septic shockâ, shared Jean-Claude Gottraux, Head of Roche Diagnostics, Centralized and Point of Care Solutions. âWe are particularly pleased as this is the first time Roche Diagnostics is collaborating with a start-up biotech company.â

www.inotrem.com

@Inotrem_biotech

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006086/en/

PUBLICIDAD