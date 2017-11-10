Reply Launches Comprehensive Industrie 4.0 Solutions for Flexible and Connected Manufacturing

- Business Wire
Reply offers industrial companies a broad range of agile Industrie 4.0 solutions to make manufacturing and production processes flexible and connected.
With over 20 years of experience in leveraging technology and data in a manufacturing and logistics context, Reply is already effectively tackling the challenges of Industry 4.0 such as Controlling, Execution of Manufacturing and Plant Maintenance, as well as Quality, Material and Supply Chain Management.
Based on this experience, Reply has developed a Manufacturing and Logistics approach to Industrie 4.0, choreographing key technologies to provide the required flexibility, simplicity, connectedness, smartness, autonomy and openness for new generation of Manufacturing.
With the latest release of the Manufacturing Operations Management Platform Brick Reply, Reply continues its commitment to the digital transformation of industrial production. The platform is the backbone for the shopfloor environment of a factory and acts as a central hub for the normalization of the data streams sent by machines and devices. Brick Reply plays a crucial role for the extended industrial enterprise, enabling planning and management of the entire production flows..
Industrie 4.0 is characterized by the flexibilisation of manufacturing. Old style conveyor belt based models are replaced by adaptable networks of manufacturing islands. This implies new requirements with regard to logistics. The native integration with the Click Reply Warehouse Management solution enables flexible and interconnected production processes, creating a smart factory model.
The Reply platforms for Industrie 4.0 support this evolution through its distinct capabilities such as maintenance management, the setting-up of manufacturing islands, the integration of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and by providing a central overview and controllability of all processes involved in the production.
The orchestration of production is real time. It takes into account the actual availability of all involved resources. Progressively adoption of machine learning methods improves the flow of the materials through the production and minimizes the downtime of production equipments.
In the field of Predictive Maintenance, Reply has developed a solution based on machine learning methods, analyzes the data acquired and using predictive models, calculates the downtime of plants and machines. This leads to a more efficient planning of maintenance work, helps to avoid unplanned production downtime and ensures that production facilities are always available.
Reply complements the range of Industrie 4.0 specific software solutions through a broad range of expertise and experience in the areas of system integration, digital services, cyber security and consulting. This enables Replyâs customers to move complete the manufacturing digital transformation process leveraging on other technology components and competencies of Reply as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) reality solutions as well as additive manufacturing using 3D printing technologies to evolve their businesses.
Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new communication channels. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media, industry and services, banking and insurance, and public administration sectors, to devise and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Replyâs services include: consulting, systems integration and digital services. www.reply.com
