Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

10/11/2017 - 11:20

- Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of support services for enterprise software products, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

âThe third quarter was another record quarter for revenue and the 47th consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Rimini Street,â stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. âWe continued to see growing demand for our enterprise software support products and services and had strong deal flow, including many significant global wins with name-brand clients, across diverse industries. We also closed more than six thousand support cases across 48 countries for our clients, and achieved our aggressive client satisfaction goals. In summary, we believe the third quarter was a solid, all-around execution.â

âRimini Street achieved significant growth, financial and operating milestones in the third quarter,â stated Tom Sabol, Rimini Street CFO. âIn addition to solid business execution, the combination of the $50 million equity raise from the recently completed merger with GPIAC, amendment of the Companyâs financing agreement and transition to a public company structure provides Rimini Street with additional growth capital and financial flexibility to expand service offerings and capabilities in new markets and regions, strengthens our balance sheet, and provides the potential to accelerate our growth by facilitating additional sales opportunities.â

Third Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $53.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 32% compared to $40.7 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Subscription Revenue was $214.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 32% compared to $162.9 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of September 30, 2017 were 1,459, an increase of 34% compared to 1,085 Active Clients on September 30, 2016.

Revenue Retention Rate was 94.5% for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2017.

Gross Profit Percentage increased to 62.5% for the quarter compared to 57.7% for the same period last year.

Operating Income was $7.4 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $4.5 million for the same period last year; Non-GAAP Operating Income was $8.9 million for the quarter compared to a loss of $2.8 million for the same period last year.

Net Loss for the quarter was $9.0 million compared to a net loss of $15.4 million for the same period last year; Non-GAAP Net Loss for the quarter was $3.1 million compared to a net loss of $11.6 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a positive $9.5 million compared to a negative $2.5 million for the same period last year.

As of October 10, 2017, upon the closing of the merger with GP Investments Acquisition Corp. (âGPIACâ), Rimini Street had 58.6 million Common shares outstanding.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.â

Third Quarter 2017 Company Highlights

Announced the opening of the Companyâs new, expanded Latin America headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Launched the Companyâs French subsidiary, Rimini Street SAS, opened a new office in Paris and hired the first employees in France to meet growing demand for Rimini Streetâs support and services in the region.

Closed more than 6,000 support cases across 48 countries, and delivered a strong continued, consistent client satisfaction rating on the Companyâs support delivery of 4.8 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is rated as âexcellentâ).

Recognized by the Customer Sales and Service World Awards with three awards for delivering excellence in client service and support.

Achieved a zero non-conformities audit of the Companyâs ISO 9001 quality system for the sixth consecutive year.

Presented at 10 CIO and IT and procurement leader events worldwide, including Gartnerâs IT Financial, Procurement & Asset Management Summits in the U.S. and UK.

GP Investments Acquisition Corp. Transaction

On October 10, 2017, Rimini Street, Inc. completed its merger with GPIAC. The combined company, which retained the Rimini Street, Inc. name, raised gross transaction proceeds of approximately $50 million and began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol âRMNIâ on October 11, 2017.

2017 Revenue Guidance

The Company is providing full year 2017 revenue guidance whereby we currently expect net revenue to be in the range of $204 million to $210 million.

Companyâs Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain ânon-GAAP financial measures.â Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metricsâ is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, based on both the number of active clients supported and recognition by industry analyst firms. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,450 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our 2017 revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments; inability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger transaction with GPIAC, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of GPIAC and Rimini Street; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; the inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies; those discussed in Rimini Streetâs Current Report on Form 8-K/A filed on November 9, 2017 and other documents Rimini Street on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini StreetÂ´s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Â© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

Â Rimini Street, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Â Â Â Â Â Â ASSETS Â Â Â 2017 Â Â Â 2016 Â Current assets: Â Â Â Â Â Cash and cash equivalents Â Â $ 6,862 Â Â $ 9,385 Â Restricted cash Â Â Â 8,727 Â Â Â 18,852 Â Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $55 and $36, respectively Â Â Â 33,711 Â Â Â 55,324 Â Prepaid expenses and other Â Â Â 7,650 Â Â Â 5,748 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total current assets Â Â Â 56,950 Â Â Â 89,309 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Long-term assets: Â Â Â Â Â Property and equipment, net Â Â Â 4,244 Â Â Â 4,559 Â Deferred debt issuance costs, net Â Â Â 3,313 Â Â Â 3,950 Â Deferred offering costs Â Â Â 3,957 Â Â Â - Â Deposits and other Â Â Â 972 Â Â Â 965 Â Deferred income taxes, net Â Â Â 640 Â Â Â 595 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total assets Â Â $ 70,076 Â Â $ 99,378 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSâ DEFICIT Â Â Â Â Â Current liabilities: Â Â Â Â Â Current maturities of long-term debt Â Â $ 11,750 Â Â $ 24,750 Â Accounts payable Â Â Â 9,256 Â Â Â 8,839 Â Accrued expenses Â Â Â 39,253 Â Â Â 36,650 Â Deferred insurance settlement Â Â Â 13,230 Â Â Â - Â Liability for embedded derivatives Â Â Â 9,800 Â Â Â 5,400 Â Deferred revenue Â Â Â 125,882 Â Â Â 137,293 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total current liabilities Â Â Â 209,171 Â Â Â 212,932 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Long-term liabilities: Â Â Â Â Â Long-term debt, net of current maturities Â Â Â 68,406 Â Â Â 63,314 Â Deferred revenue Â Â Â 27,082 Â Â Â 27,538 Â Liability for redeemable warrants Â Â Â 21,336 Â Â Â 7,269 Â Other long-term liabilities Â Â Â 4,129 Â Â Â 1,835 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Total liabilities Â Â Â 330,124 Â Â Â 312,888 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stockholdersâ deficit: Â Â Â Â Â Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share. Authorized, issued and outstanding 100,486 shares; aggregate liquidation preference of $20,551 Â Â Â 19,542 Â Â Â 19,542 Â Convertible Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000 shares; 529 and 340 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively Â Â Â 1 Â Â Â - Â Convertible Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 192,000 shares; 102,926 and 101,083 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively Â Â Â 103 Â Â Â 101 Â Common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding Â Â Â - Â Â Â - Â Additional paid-in capital Â Â Â 21,676 Â Â Â 19,003 Â Accumulated other comprehensive loss Â Â Â (886 ) Â Â (1,046 ) Accumulated deficit Â Â Â (300,484 ) Â Â (251,110 ) Total stockholdersâ deficit Â Â Â (260,048 ) Â Â (213,510 ) Total liabilities and stockholdersâ deficit Â Â $ 70,076 Â Â $ 99,378 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â