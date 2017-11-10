Chiara Padovani, from Studio Legale Padovani, is Lawyer of the Year in the Criminal Law Sector for Italy at the Le Fonti Awards in London

- Business Wire
At the London Stock Exchange on Friday, 20 October 2017, Chiara Padovani received the prestigious Le Fonti Awards as Lawyer of the Year in the Criminal law Sector for Italy with the following motivation:
âFor her professionalism and charisma and for being, since 2007, the head of the Padovani Law Firm. For offering full assistance in all the areas of Criminal Law and free professions.â
Watch the Video Interview at the following link: http://www.lefonti.tv/chiara-padovani-is-lawyer-of-the-year-in-the-criminal-law-sector-for-italy-at-the-le-fonti-awards-in-london-86.html
The award was presented at the international event in London, Excellence in Global Economy, part of the global roadshow held at the worldâs leading financial centres, organised by Le Fonti Awards, which have received the patronage of the European Commission.
This 2017 Award is a significant recognition for the Law Firm, founded and leaded by Chiara Padovani and providing judicial assistance and highly qualified legal services over the criminal law and the litigation area in favor of Italian and international companies, listed and not listed, of their management and also to private subjects.
Expertise, accuracy, independence and confidentiality are the reference values that address the mission and permeate the philosophy of the Law Firm, characterized by a prompt and direct intervention and, at the same time, by a complete and well-structured organization.
