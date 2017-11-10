Workonline Communications Adds Points of Presence in Interxion´s Amsterdam and Frankfurt Data Centre Campuses

- Business Wire
INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced that Workonline Communications, the leading pan-African IP transit network, has deployed Points of Presence (PoPs) in its Amsterdam and Frankfurt data centre campuses.
With PoPs located at these key Iocations, Workonline Communications interconnects with other global networks and Europeâs largest internet exchanges, cost effectively enhancing its ability to deliver content and traffic to and from Africa.
âAmsterdam and Frankfurt are two of Interxionâs most connected and carrier-dense campuses in Europe,â said Mike Hollands, director of market development and strategy at Interxion. âBy expanding its presence to these locations, Workonline Communications strengthens its European edge to deliver highly-performant, reliable and secure services to meet the demands of the African market.â
With IP traffic in Africa set to grow six-fold, and Sub-Saharan Africa expected to have 500 million mobile users all by 2020, the market is experiencing unprecedented demand for content distribution between Europe and Africa. By deploying PoPs at Interxionâs campuses, Workonline Communications brings the African market closer to content networks with a European presence, for improved end-user experience. At the same time, Interxion customers can now access secure and reliable connectivity options provided by Workonline Communications for new and existing opportunities in Africa.
âAt Workonline, we are committed to connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa,â said Edward Lawrence, director of business development at Workonline Communications. âWith its strategically located, secure, reliable and highly connected facilities, we are certain that Interxion is the right partner to help us to do just that. We look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with Interxion in the near future.â
About Interxion
Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 48 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxionâs uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.
With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.
About Workonline Communications
Workonline (AS 37271) is widely acclaimed as one of the largest, and most extensively globally peered, IP transit providers in Africa. Being pivotal in the development of the African internet ecosystem, Workonline customers include many of Africaâs and the worldâs largest ISPs and CDNs.
Workonline engineers are often recognised for their achievements in the international community, building the best quality, globally respected and well-engineered network on the African continent. www.workonline.co.za |@wolcomm
