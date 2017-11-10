330 43

Andersen Global Announces Legal Services in Cyprus and ThroughCooperation with Theodosia Kyprianou

10/11/2017 - 10:50

- Business Wire

Andersen Global announces legal services in Cyprus through collaborating firm, UnityFour Cyprus Ltd, and its cooperation with Theodosia Kyprianou, a litigation lawyer with over 14 years of experience. Theodosiaâs specialty is employment law, which includes negotiation, drafting and termination of employment contracts, and providing legal advice to both local and international clients. With this announcement, the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global now provide legal services in twenty countries worldwide.

âOur cooperation with Theodosia is based on our expansion plan to add new services to the firm, and now our capabilities extend to corporate and commercial law advice, litigation and dispute resolution representation, and regulatory compliance services. With these added legal services, we will be more fully able to satisfy the needs of our clients,â said Managing Director of UnityFour Cyprus, Nakis Kyprianou.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, commented, âOur ability to provide combined tax and legal services globally is an extremely valuable benefit for our clients and a significant piece of our growth strategy. Theodosia enhances our capabilities in Cyprus, demonstrating the commitment of our member and collaborating firms to our overall vision of providing seamless service for clients worldwide.â

Theodosia represents both corporate and individual clients and has extensive knowledge in legal research. She has issued advice on various legal matters, such as corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions and various commercial contracts. Theodosia graduated from the University of Thessaloniki in Greece where she obtained a degree in Law. She was admitted to the Cyprus Bar Association in 2004 and is a member of the Nicosia Bar Association.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,300 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 75 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006356/en/

PUBLICIDAD