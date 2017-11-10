Alexion Employees Volunteer Together to Enhance Their LocalCommunities during Second Annual Global Day of Service

- Business Wire
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced that more than1,300 employees are rallying together in support of community service initiatives focused on health, wellness, and education as part of the Companyâs second annual Global Day of Service. Alexion has partnered with non-profit organizations in nearly 30 of the Companyâs local communities across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia to coordinate service projects that will have a positive impact on neighborhoods and people in need. Volunteers will beautify facilities, hold educational and training workshops, prepare meals and care packages, and much more.
âAt Alexion, we are committed to enriching the communities where we live and work as we pursue our mission of developing and delivering life-changing therapies for patients with rare diseases,â said Ludwig Hantson, Chief Executive Officer of Alexion. âWe are excited to build on the success and momentum of last yearâs inaugural Global Day of Service with our second annual event that supports our company values and tackles some of the most pressing needs in our local neighborhoods.â
In 2016, Alexion employees provided more than 7,500 service hours to communities around the world during its first Global Day of Service. Activities included beautifying local schools, parks, and homeless shelters; preparing meals for families and individuals facing an illness; and leading activities for adults and children with special needs.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In addition, Alexion has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders, hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). As the leader in complement biology for over 20 years, Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade, and its development efforts on the core therapeutic areas of hematology, nephrology, neurology, and metabolic disorders. This press release and further information about Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
