Patient Safety Movement Foundation to Co-Convene World Summit with the European Society of Anaesthesiology

10/11/2017 - 10:45

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced today that the European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) will co-convene the upcoming 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, held for the first time in London, United Kingdom, on February 23 â 25, 2018.

Patient Safety Movement Foundation Founder, Joe Kiani, and European Society of Anaesthesiologists President, Dr. Zeev Goldik, partner to co-convene 2018 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

The World Patient Safety Summit is an impactful meeting where experts, patient advocates, and leaders from across the health care industry come together to discuss challenges, innovative new programs and best practices to prevent hospital errors and act to increase patient safety. Last year, more than 3,500 hospitals from 43 countries across the globe made commitments to the Patient Safety Movement Foundation to save more than 69,519 lives.

âWe are delighted to be co-convening our annual summit with the European Society of Anaesthesiology,â said Joe Kiani, Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. âPatient safety is a critical challenge across the globe that impacts millions. Working hand in hand with leading medical societies, like the ESA, allows us to bring our message and our actionable patient safety solutions to save more people around the world.â

The European Society of Anaesthesiology (ESA) isthe leading European Organization for Anaesthesia, Critical Care, Pain and Perioperative Medicine. The mission of the ESA is to aim for the highest standards of practice and safety in anaesthesia, perioperative medicine, intensive care, emergency medicine and pain treatment through education, research and professional development throughout Europe. The 2010 ESA-EBA Helsinki Declaration on Patient Safety in Anaesthesiology* was written to respond to preventable perioperative patient harm in surgery. It has been widely recognized globally as a practical framework for improving perioperative patient safety and has been signed by all European National Anaesthesiologists Societies and many international societies.

âAnaesthesiology shares responsibility for quality and safety in Anaesthesia, Intensive Care, Emergency Medicine and Pain Medicine, including the whole perioperative process and also in many other situations inside and outside the hospital where patients are at their most vulnerable,â says ESA President, Dr. Zeev Goldik. âThe quality of care of our patients can only be reinforced and improved by ESA and the Patient Safety Movement joining forces.â

The 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit is organized with the support of the United Kingdomâs Secretary of State for Health, the Rt. Hon. Jeremy Hunt MP. The 2018 Summit will bring international hospital leaders, medical and information technology companies, the patient advocacy community, public policy makers and government officials together to discuss solutions to the leading challenges that cause preventableÂ patient deaths in hospitals across the world. The Summit will feature keynote addresses from leading political figures and patient safety experts, plenary sessions with healthcare luminaries, members of the press and patient advocates, as well as announcements from organizations who have made their own commitments to reach the Patient Safety Movement Foundationâs goal of ZERO preventable deaths by 2020.

About Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

