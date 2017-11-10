330 43

Patient Safety Movement Foundation and Dubai Healthcare CityAuthority Launch First Patient Safety Movement in the Middle East

10/11/2017 - 10:45

- Business Wire

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is pleased to announce the first patient safety movement of its kind in the Middle East that aims to eliminate preventable deaths. The movement, which is being spearheaded by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), kicked off with a roundtable on the Patient Safety Movement that took place on November 7, 2017.

âThis is an incredible move by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority to address patient safety,â said Joe Kiani, founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. âThis is the first incredible step to enabling hospitals to open the conversation and put into place programs that properly protect both the hospital and patient from hospital errors to improve patient safety.â

The topic of patient safety is a shared responsibility and of vital importance across the globe. In the United States, where the PSMF originated, the focus is on collaborating and breaking down information silos that exist between hospitals, medical technology companies, the government and other stakeholders. Working in collaboration with industry leaders, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation has developed actionable patient safety solutions (APSS) that has enabled thousands of hospitals to prevent hospital errors and increase patient safety. In early 2017, more than 3500 hospitals from 43 countries across the globe made commitments to the Patient Safety Movement Foundation to save more than 69,519 lives.

In Dubai and across the Middle East, DHCA is introducing the movement to provide a medium for the exchange of actionable ideas within health care systems to improve the coordination of care for patients and positively impact their quality of life and those of their loved ones.

The Dubai Healthcare City Authority Roundtable will identify patient safety themes, establish the scope and framework of the movement and discuss partnership opportunities. For more information and a complete agenda, please contact Kiran Dhaliwal, Senior Executive with the DHCA at Kiran.dhaliwal@dhcr.gov.aeor+9714 3838300 | Ext: 8308.

About Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 people die every year in U.S. hospitals and 3 million worldwide in ways that could have been prevented. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to 0 by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety will require a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation works with all stakeholders to address the problems with actionable solutions for patient safety. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit. The Summit brings together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

