ABB Appoints Jessica Mitchell as Head of Investor Relations

10/11/2017 - 10:20

ABB announced today that Jessica Mitchell has been appointed Head of Investor Relations effective November 15, 2017, reporting to the companyâs Chief Financial Officer, Timo J. Ihamuotila. She succeeds Alanna Abrahamson, who has been appointed CFO of ABBâs Industrial Automation division. Abrahamson will assume her new role as of March 1, 2018, after a smooth transition in Investor Relations.

Mitchell joins ABB from BP, where she had been Head of Group Investor Relations since August 2011. She has more than 20 yearsâ experience in the oil and gas sector in Britain and South Africa, having held positions of increasing responsibility in supply and logistics and in strategic marketing at Castrol, before moving into Investor Relations at BP 15 years ago.

âFirst, I would like to thank Alanna for the outstanding work she has done in the past six years in building up strong relationships with key stakeholders and in contributing to a better understanding of our strategy, goals and achievements among the wider financial community,â said ABB CFO Ihamuotila.

âJessica Mitchell is a seasoned IR professional, who brings a wealth of experience to the role. Her deep understanding of the industrial value chain will be extremely helpful in improving investorsâ and analystsâ understanding of how we add value to our customersâ businesses.â

Mitchell, a British and South African citizen, will be based at ABBâs global headquarters in Zurich. She holds an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees. www.abb.com

