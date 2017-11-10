Moody´s Analytics Named Category Leader in Chartis Research IFRS 9 Market Update

- Business Wire
Moodyâs Analytics has been recognized as a category leader in a new Chartis Research report, IFRS 9 Technology Solutions: Market Update 2017, which includes 15 leading vendors that offer IFRS 9 solutions.
The report examines how financial institutions are responding to the requirements of IFRS 9, and uses Chartisâ FinTech Quadrantâ¢ to analyze how solution vendors are responding to these demands. The FinTech Quadrantâ¢ considers the vendorsâ product, technology, and organizational capabilities, with emphasis on their market potential and the completeness of their offerings*.
Moodyâs Analytics was one of six vendors recognized as category leaders â firms that combine âdeep domain knowledge in various risk topics with deep technology assets and capabilities.â
The report also scored the vendors based on a set of 10 core capabilities. Moodyâs Analytics earned a âhighâ score in five capabilities: stress testing, expected credit loss impairment, data management, model validation and governance, and technology.
According to Hugh Stewart, Research Director at Chartis Research, the scores for Moodyâs Analytics reflect the fact that its offerings can meet a range of financial institutionsâ requirements, from complex to standardized.
âFinancial institutions need tools that help them analyze their portfolios and prepare them to comply with IFRS 9 requirements,â said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âWhether our clients need better data, new models, or even end-to-end process management tools, our modular solutions and credit risk expertise allow them to meet their unique needs. We are delighted with Chartisâ ranking for our IFRS 9 approach.â
*The FinTech Quadrantâ¢ is a trademark of Chartis Research Ltd and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. The graphic included here was published by Chartis Research as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. Chartis Research does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Chartis Researchâs publications consist of the opinions of its research analysts and should not be construed as statements of fact. Chartis Research disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
About Chartis
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartisâ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.
