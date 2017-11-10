330 43

NTT Communications Named Best Global Wholesale Carrier (Data) and Best North American Wholesale Carrier at Global Carrier Awards 2017

10/11/2017 - 10:10

- Business Wire

NTT Communications (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of Fortune Global 500 telecom leader NTT (TYO: 9432), was named Best Global Wholesale Carrier (Data) and Best North American Wholesale Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards 2017, hosted by Capacity Media.

This is the fourth year in a row that NTT Com has received the award for North America and the second time in the last four years it has won the top global award. The ceremony took place on October 25 in London during the Capacity Europe 2017 Conference.

âNTT Com has strived to become a data leader with all-round customer excellence. At a time when data and security are more important than ever, the company is helping the industry to come together, identify and mitigate attacks,â said the Carrier Award organizers in a prepared statement. âAmongst stiff competition, the company is a true pioneer in testing and deploying new services and technologies.â

Celebrating innovation, vision and excellence, the Capacity Global Carrier Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions for the global and regional wholesale telecommunications industry in the world. This yearâs event was attended by 400 senior-level executives.

âWe are honored to receive these recognitions acknowledging NTT Comâs performance and leadership in North America and around the world,â said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. âThese awards recognize the ongoing effort and commitment of our global team, which is fully dedicated to delivering the most innovative solutions and the best service to our worldwide customers.â

With a record number of over 225 entries submitted for this yearÂ´s awards, all categories were judged by an independent panel of telecoms analysts, industry experts and the senior editorial team of Capacity Media. More details about the Global Carrier Awards can be found here.

For more information about all the awards received by NTT Com, please click here.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the companyâs worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal Oneâ¢ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communicationsâ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Comâs Tier-1 Global IP Network covers the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for video, content and data transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914).

For more information on NTT Com and the Global IP Network please visit http://www.gin.ntt.net/. News and updates on Twitter at @GIN_NTT_Net, @NTTCom and @NTTComLatam #globalipnetwork #AS2914.

