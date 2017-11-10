330 43

AccelStor Smashes Performance Barriers with NeoSapphire All-Flash Array

10/11/2017 - 10:05

- Business Wire

AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will be demonstrating its NeoSapphire H710 all-flash array at SC17 (SuperComputing 2017) for high performance computing solutions. The advantage of the NeoSapphire series and the advanced AccelStor FlexiRemapÂ® technology is making HPC applications simpler and more efficient with its powerful performance and impressive scalability. The latest H710 will be showcased during SC17, at booth #1972, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, USA from November 13-17, 2017.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:Â http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51712223&lang=en

The NeoSapphire H710 packs over 600K sustained IOPS for 4KB random writes, ideal for HPC applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

SC17 is the premier international conference showcasing the many aspects of high performance computing, networking, storage and analysis leading to advances in scientific discovery, research, education and commerce. HPC (High-Performance Computing) specifically refers to running advanced applications efficiently and reliably. The high performance and true high availability design of the NeoSapphire H710 all-flash array makes it the perfect solution for HPC systems. Furthermore, the exclusive FlexiRemapÂ® technology enables the all-flash array to meet the most complicated of data-access demands, making it best-suited for HPC applications.

AccelStor Vice President, David Kao, said âWe are thrilled about our latest NeoSapphire H710. Itâs designed to unleash the true performance of flash technology, and remove bottlenecks, enabling a seamless system experience, easy installation, computing efficiency, scalability and faster time to results. The most common demand and need for HPC comes from scientific researchers, engineers and academic institutions. For our customers who desire extreme-scale computing, reliability and high availability, they will definitely benefit from the NeoSapphire H710.â

Sustained High IOPS Performance

Real-world HPC applications need more than high, âpeakâ performance. As flash appliances often provide high-speed, shared storage services to multiple front-end compute nodes, high sustained IOPS is the real driver in flash storage performance for I/O-intensive HPC applications. Thanks to the award-winning FlexiRemapÂ® technology, and its patented data handling algorithm, is specifically designed just for flash memory and it can outperform competitors when dealing with the most complicated 4KB random write data access, even under dramatically heavy workloads. The NeoSapphire H710 packs over 600K sustained IOPS for 4KB random writes in a single 4U rack over standard 10GbE or 16G Fibre Channel LC SFP+ network interfaces.

Low Operating Expenses and Rich Data Service Tools

AccelStorâs high availability (HA) flash storage solution address the challenges operators face by enabling them to improve the reliability and reduce high OPEX (Operating Expenses). The NeoSapphire High Availability AFA delivers world-class reliability. Based on a shared-nothing architecture and redundant hardware design, this model uses enterprise SSDs with a long lifespan suitable for write-intensive workload applications. The NeoSapphire product range features a rich suite of software features and performance-boosting technology, including Free Clone, thin provisioning, thick provisioning and FlexiDedupeâ¢ pre-bundled with each system. In order to provide the best redundancy and data protection, the H710 also comes with Remote Replication, Redirect-on-Write Snapshot, Snapshot Backup/Recovery and Group Snapshot for database usage as standard.

Scalability and High Availability

AccelStor helps clients achieve a competitive business advantage by delivering sustained performance of 600K IOPS at 4KB random write, reliability and scalability. Customers frequently experience an imbalance of capacity and performance as business grows, enterprises will feel the pain of compromises, caused by unpredictable costs of adding capacity and falling performance. The NeoSapphire H710 supports on-demand scale-up from a basic 27TB in 4U rack to a max. 221TB in 12U rack. Its shared-nothing architecture with FlexiRemapÂ® technology also ensures no single point of failure, no data loss and essentially no downtime.

Additional Resources

Download the NeoSapphire H710 Product Sheet

Learn more about the NeoSapphire all-flash array high-availability series

Learn more about FlexiRemapÂ® Technology

Follow AccelStor on Twitter: @AccelStor

Follow AccelStor on Linkedin

About AccelStor, Inc.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStorÂ´s NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial intelligence, IoT, data center, virtualization, high-performance computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.

AccelStor, FlexiRemap and NeoSapphire are trademarks or registered trademarks of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and/or other countries.

* IOPS test results mentioned in this press release are generated by AccelStor and may vary in different test environments.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51712223&lang=en

PUBLICIDAD