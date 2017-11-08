330 43

Plas-Pak Industries, Inc. Becomes Part of the Nordson EFD ProductFamily

8/11/2017 - 16:00

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and the worldâs leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, announces Plas-Pak Industries, Inc. is now Nordson EFD. The acquisition, which took place earlier this year, expands and diversifies Nordson EFDâs offering of injection molded, single-use plastic 2K dispensing and packaging products, including cartridges for industrial and commercial do-it-yourself (DIY) adhesives. Since the acquisition announcement on February 1, a systematic integration plan has been implemented. The integration allows Nordson EFD to offer spray systems for two-part materials used in maintenance and repair applications, among several other products.

âFor Plas-Pak customers the benefits include access to a greater number of 2K products, better support as they grow and their needs change, and improved global footprint and fulfillment,â said Brian Dodier, Business Unit Director â Consumables. âNordson EFD customers will benefit from the expanded selection of products the integration brings, such as snap-together Ratio-PakÂ® cartridges.â

The integration fills gaps in Nordson EFDâs existing 2K product line and provides broader exposure in the DIY, pipe coating, dental, and marine vessel repair markets. The integration also provides access to a new, rapidly growing 1K animal health market. Nordson EFD will now provide single-component Dial-A-DoseÂ® calibrated syringes for veterinary and animal health applications.

In addition, Nordson EFD will leverage the 160,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2008 facility located in Norwich, Connecticut to accommodate future growth.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

