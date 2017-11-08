Monnit Adds Frederic Luu to Support European IoT Expansion

- Business Wire
Monnit Corporation (www.monnit.com), the leading provider of low-cost, remote monitoring IoT solutions, announced today the strategic addition of a top-level business executive to increase service in the European markets. Frederic Luu joins Monnit to escalate European sales and business development.
âFredericâs experience and reputation is almost unmatched. He has a deep understanding of the European âInternet of Thingsâ markets. This is key to Monnitâs growth and success as we focus more on International sales and partnerships. His success speaks for itself. His extensive knowledge and expertise makes him an immediate contributor to our team. This is another great move by Monnit in cementing our position as the global leader in remote monitoring in IoT. We are excited to welcome him to Monnit,â said Brad Walters, Monnit Founder, CEO and Chairman.
Luu brings over 25 years of experience in the technology space, where he served most recently as the Vice President - Asia and EMEA, Sales and Marketing for Digi International. Luu is respected as a business thought leader in the Internet of Things, having contributed large revenue numbers, and has also participated several times as a keynote speaker for various International technology conferences.
âI am enthusiastic about the opportunity to join the Monnit team. Monnitâs market presence and breadth of offering along with their reputation for quality and reliability will make them a leader in International IoT,â commented Luu.
About Monnit Corp.
Monnit is a global leader in the design and manufacture of low-cost turnkey monitoring solutions for commercial, industrial and consumer markets, recognized by CRN as one of the â20 Coolest IoT Hardware Vendors,â for its innovation, devices, analytics and infrastructure that have transformed and improved the way we work and live.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51712737&lang=en
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 9 de noviembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 09, 10, 12, 27 y 49, complementario 41 y reintegro 9. …
El número 60795 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 9 de noviembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
El cineasta Ridley Scott ha decidido eliminar a Kevin Spacey de su próxima película, All the Money in the World, de estreno el 22 de …
Una mujer de 28 años que este miércoles fue tiroteada por su expareja a las puertas del colegio Santo Negro de Elda (Alicante), cuando …
El líder del PP catalán, Xavier García Albiol, ha asegurado hoy que denunciará ante la Fiscalía de Menores a aquellos padres o …
El último herido de los atentados de Barcelona y Cambrils (Tarragona) que quedaba hospitalizado ha recibido el alta este jueves en el …
Renovarse o morir: con la idea de devolver a la senda de los ingresos un negocio deficitario, Telefónica y la startup iUrban están …
La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha asegurado que el Ayuntamiento cumplirá con los requerimientos del Ministerio de Hacienda …
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha rehusado hoy hacer declaraciones sobre la salida de la cárcel ayer de su …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha defendido la actuación "muy equilibrada" y "proporcional" de los Mossos d'Esquadra en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los hombres sin mariconeras
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens