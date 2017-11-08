Visa Introduces New Payment Wearables for Fans Attending the Olympic Winter Games Pyeong Chang 2018

- Business Wire
Visa (NYSE: V), the exclusive payment technology partner at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, today introduced three commercially available wearable payment devices. In the spirit of the Olympic Winter Games, Visa created NFC-enabled payment gloves, commemorative stickers and Olympic pins that allow fans and athletes to complete seamless and secure payments with a simple tap at any contactless-enabled terminal.
Visa, the exclusive payment technology partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, today introduced three commercially available wearable payment devices: NFC-enabled payment gloves, commemorative stickers and Olympic pins. Pictured here: the Visa payment-enabled gloves. (Photo: Business Wire)
âWe are looking forward to transforming the payment experience for everyone who attends the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang,â said Iain Jamieson, Korea country manager at Visa. âAt Visa, we have been working tirelessly to ensure all of the Olympic venues are equipped with the very latest payment capabilities to provide the best experience possible for all those on-site.â
Visa teamed up with Lotte Card, the financial arm of South Korean-based retail giant, Lotte Department Store, to produce and make these new prepaid payment wearables available for purchase in Korea beginning November 9. About the products:
âIt is important to me, as a Winter Olympian, to work with a brand like Visa that not only supports a diverse group of athletes, but also enables an enhanced fan experience for those at the Games,â said Mikaela Shiffrin, USA Olympic gold medalist and Team Visa athlete. âOlympic pins are always the most coveted collectibles, these Visa pins really up the ante.â
Starting November 9, the stickers and pins can be purchased from Lotte Cardâs customer centers in Korea and the Lotte Card website. During the Games, all three wearables will also be available for purchase at the Olympic Superstores in conveniently located Visa vending machines.
âGrowing up in South Korea, I am proud that my home country is hosting the Games, and is using this opportunity to introduce Visa payment innovations to the rest of the world,â said Park, Seung-Hi, South Korean Olympic Speed Skating and Team Visa athlete. âThese payment gloves provide a hassle-free way to pay, even when itâs cold!â
In addition to the wearables and as the exclusive payment partner of the Olympic Games, Visa is facilitating and managing the entire payment system infrastructure and network throughout all venues within the Games. This includes more than 1,000 contactless point-of-sale terminals capable of accepting mobile and wearable payments.
As the payments industry increasingly shifts from plastic to digital, new technology advances from Visa and its partners are bringing consumers a simple and secure purchasing experience. To learn more about Visa and its Olympic sponsorship, visit https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/sponsorships-promotions/olympics-partnership.html.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visitÂ usa.visa.com/aboutvisa,Â visacorporate.tumblr.comÂ andÂ @VisaNews.
1 Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Organizing Committee official website: https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/en/pyeongchang-weather-conditions
