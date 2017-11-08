Windstream and Sigma Systems to Present Catalog-Driven Omnichannel Selling at Dreamforce 2017

- Business Wire
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, announced today that its Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, will be presenting alongside Windstreamâs VP of IT Transformation & Architecture, Joe Johnson, at Dreamforce this year.
As a sponsor to this yearâs Dreamforce 2017 event, Catherine Michel will discuss why the digital channel is the battleground between traditional service providers and new start-ups run by digital natives. While over-the-top players and digitally native organizations continue to serve up new market innovations and connect with their customers at deeper and more relevant levels, service providers risk being left behind. Sigma believes operators must rise to the challenge using digital channel transformation to reconnect with their customers, drive engagement, and ultimately deliver more sales.
Joe Johnson will highlight Windstreamâs strategy for evolving their sales channels and delivering meaningful customer interactions, taking a catalog-driven approach. He will walk through the operatorâs Salesforce deployment journey as they integrate Sigma Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to streamline the quote and order process, dramatically improve order accuracy and reduce manual intervention.
Sigma and Windstreamâs joint presentation will take place on Wednesday November 8th at 4:30pm in the Campground Industry Theatre. For further information about Sigmaâs presence at Dreamforce, click here.
About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.
The companyâs portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.
Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.
