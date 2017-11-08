330 43

IDEMIA Launches Pakistan´s first EMV Certified Payment Cards Personalization Center

8/11/2017 - 13:35

- Business Wire

IDEMIA, the world leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, supports financial institutions in Pakistan with their EMV (Europay Mastercard Visa) migration phase.

Oberthur Technologies, renamed IDEMIA following its merger with Safran Identity & Security (Morpho), has been operating a personalization center in Karachi for several years. Strengthening its commitment to the market, IDEMIA has recently certified its PCI-CP compliant personalization center by Visa & Mastercard in order to support banks with EMV migration.

Pakistanâs Payment market is rapidly adopting the Global EMV standard for payment cards which provides higher security and convenience for payment transactions.

IDEMIA is the leader in bank cards personalization services in a full outsource model through its 40 personalization centers located all over the world. Many global and local banks trust IDEMIAâs expertise in providing these outsourced services.

âIDEMIA is increasing its investment to support the Pakistani market, and in this particular case the banking and payment industry. We are very optimistic regarding Pakistanâs economic prospects and will continue to be a key player in providing digital security solutions in this marketâ, said Eric Duforest â Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to â¬3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.IDEMIA.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108005772/en/

PUBLICIDAD