At the London Stock Exchange on Friday, 20 October 2017, Amicucci Formazione received the prestigious Le Fonti Corporate Award Excellence of the Year Education Italy with the following tribute:
Amicucci Formazione awarded in London at Le Fonti Awards 2017 (Photo: Nick Zonna)
âFor the professionalism, experience, passion and scientific precision, coupled with an eclectic approach that has contributed to the firmÂ´s affirmation in the reference markets. For strongly believing in the ability of people and organizations to innovate and express all their potential.â
Watch the Video Interview at the following link: http://www.lefonti.tv/amicucci-formazione-wins-as-excellence-of-the-year-in-the-education-sector-at-the-le-fonti-awards-in-london-85.html
The award was presented at the international event in London, Excellence in Global Economy, part of the global roadshow held at the worldâs leading financial centres, organised by Le Fonti Awards, which have received the patronage of the European Commission.
This 2017 Award is a significant recognition of Amicucciâs distinctive training model, based on micro-learning, gamification, and a multimedia format that ensures a high level of engagement through its visual appeal.
Amicucci Formazione works for high profile Italian multinationals in 14 languages via the Skilla.com brand. The company has now announced itself on the international market with the unique multimedia Skilla Library, offering micro-learning training in management skills and soft skills in English, German and Italian, soon available also in French and Spanish.
