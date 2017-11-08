330 43

Moody´s Analytics wins Best Buy-Side Market Surveillance Tool in Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards

8/11/2017 - 10:40

Moodyâs Analytics has won the Best Buy-Side Market Surveillance Tool/Platform category in the annual Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Awards. This award recognizes the Moodyâs Analytics Structured Finance Portal, an integrated application that gives users a comprehensive view of the structured finance universe.

Financial firms around the world use the Structured Finance Portal for surveillance of their portfolios and the marketplace. The platform consists of three modules â monitoring, cash flow analytics, and regulatory â that allow users to instantly view their holdings and associated key metrics to uncover their individual exposures. Its data visualization tools and simple interface let users compare deals side by side for greater insight.

Thanks to the platformâs comparative analytics, users can also compare managers and issuers to understand their portfolio exposures and performance attribution. The Structured Finance Portalâs point-in-time, historical, and forecast metrics, which use Moodyâs Analytics data and economic scenarios, help users quickly prepare regulatory reports.

âThe Structured Finance Portal sets the standard for data transparency, analysis, and reporting across structured finance,â said Luis Amador, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âWeâre delighted to receive this award, which recognizes the Structured Finance Portalâs value to users when conducting surveillance of their individual portfolios and the marketplace.â

The Structured Finance Portal was launched in 2014, focusing on the CLO market. The platform has grown significantly since then and now provides transparency for all structured asset classes globally, including RMBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs.

This is the second award Moodyâs Analytics has earned in 2017 for its comprehensive structured finance offerings. In May, the Moodyâs Analytics was named CLO Data Provider of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards.

The Structured Finance Portal is just one component of our solution for investors in securitizations. Customers can also access 20+ years of data using the Moodyâs Analytics Data Feeds to view detailed information on the performance of CLO, CMBS, ABS, or RMBS tranches and their underlying loans. Meanwhile, issuers of structured products can use ABS System to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and increase their efficiency.

Click here to learn more about the Moodyâs Analytics Structured Finance Portal.

About Moodyâs Analytics

Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

