WCG 2018 Host City and Dates Announced

World Cyber Games Inc. (WCG) announced that WCG 2018 will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand over four days from April 26 (Thursday) to April 29 (Sunday) next year.
WCG announced plans to become a global digital entertainment platform with the worldÂ´s top festival enjoyed not only by eSports fans but also digital entertainment content enthusiasts. WCG declared that Bangkok, Thailand was chosen as the host city for WCG 2018 as the coexistence of Asian and Western cultures in the world-class tourist destination coincides with WCGâs new vision. WCG 2018 will be held at IMPACT in Bangkok, one of Asiaâs largest and most modern exhibition and convention centers.
Mrs. Jaruwan Suwannasat, Director of Exhibitions and Events Department of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) said, âTCEB would like to congratulate to WCG 2018 for a tremendous event to be held in Thailand. As the Thai governmentâs official flagship body for the business event sector, TCEB is pleased to extend our full support to propel the debut of WCG in Bangkok and help promote WCG 2018 as one of the renowned-event which characterize Thailandâs digital, creative, and high-value services sector. WCG 2018 is in digital event pipeline that will strengthen the countryâs booming entertainment and digital content industry to be recognized in the international arena.â
WCG has been recognized for 14 years, as the worldâs largest eSports competition since the âWCG Challengeâ pilot competition held in 2000 until the Kunshan, China competition in 2013. Many eSports fans were disappointed as the competitions stopped after 2014, so the revival this March after Smilegate Holdings acquired WCG is much anticipated by eSports fans. Following an incubation period at Smilegate Holdings, WCG is preparing to launch as an independent corporation.
WCG revealed a brand new CI to represent its new image. The new CI is a combination of dynamic structure that embodies three-dimensional solid bodies in a two-dimensional plane and various colors full of personality. It symbolizes the evolution of e-sports and the solidarity of people around the world.
With the 2018 host city and dates confirmed, WCG plans to organize the members of WCG Committee and announce the details regarding game titles, event content, etc. by yearend.
