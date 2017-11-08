Moody´s Analytics wins Best Buy-Side Market Surveillance Tool in Waters Buy-Side Technology Awards

- Business Wire
Moodyâs Analytics has won the Best Buy-Side Market Surveillance Tool/Platform category in the annual Waters Technology Buy-Side Technology Awards. This award recognizes the Moodyâs Analytics Structured Finance Portal, an integrated application that gives users a comprehensive view of the structured finance universe.
Financial firms around the world use the Structured Finance Portal for surveillance of their portfolios and the marketplace. The platform consists of three modules â monitoring, cash flow analytics, and regulatory â that allow users to instantly view their holdings and associated key metrics to uncover their individual exposures. Its data visualization tools and simple interface let users compare deals side by side for greater insight.
Thanks to the platformâs comparative analytics, users can also compare managers and issuers to understand their portfolio exposures and performance attribution. The Structured Finance Portalâs point-in-time, historical, and forecast metrics, which use Moodyâs Analytics data and economic scenarios, help users quickly prepare regulatory reports.
âThe Structured Finance Portal sets the standard for data transparency, analysis, and reporting across structured finance,â said Luis Amador, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âWeâre delighted to receive this award, which recognizes the Structured Finance Portalâs value to users when conducting surveillance of their individual portfolios and the marketplace.â
The Structured Finance Portal was launched in 2014, focusing on the CLO market. The platform has grown significantly since then and now provides transparency for all structured asset classes globally, including RMBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs.
This is the second award Moodyâs Analytics has earned in 2017 for its comprehensive structured finance offerings. In May, the Moodyâs Analytics was named CLO Data Provider of the Year at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards.
The Structured Finance Portal is just one component of our solution for investors in securitizations. Customers can also access 20+ years of data using the Moodyâs Analytics Data Feeds to view detailed information on the performance of CLO, CMBS, ABS, or RMBS tranches and their underlying loans. Meanwhile, issuers of structured products can use ABS System to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and increase their efficiency.
Click here to learn more about the Moodyâs Analytics Structured Finance Portal.
About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107006090/en/
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 9 de noviembre de 2017 ha sido 01, 09, 10, 12, 27 y 49, complementario 41 y reintegro 9. …
El número 60795 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 9 de noviembre de 2017, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
El cineasta Ridley Scott ha decidido eliminar a Kevin Spacey de su próxima película, All the Money in the World, de estreno el 22 de …
Una mujer de 28 años que este miércoles fue tiroteada por su expareja a las puertas del colegio Santo Negro de Elda (Alicante), cuando …
El líder del PP catalán, Xavier García Albiol, ha asegurado hoy que denunciará ante la Fiscalía de Menores a aquellos padres o …
El último herido de los atentados de Barcelona y Cambrils (Tarragona) que quedaba hospitalizado ha recibido el alta este jueves en el …
Renovarse o morir: con la idea de devolver a la senda de los ingresos un negocio deficitario, Telefónica y la startup iUrban están …
La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha asegurado que el Ayuntamiento cumplirá con los requerimientos del Ministerio de Hacienda …
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha rehusado hoy hacer declaraciones sobre la salida de la cárcel ayer de su …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha defendido la actuación "muy equilibrada" y "proporcional" de los Mossos d'Esquadra en …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los hombres sin mariconeras
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens