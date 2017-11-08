330 43

Speedcast and SES Networks Partner in Latin America to Provide Fibre-like Connectivity

Speedcast, a leader in providing highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, and SES, the world-leading satellite operator, announced today an agreement to provide several hundreds of Mbps of connectivity into Peru. This is the first agreement between the companies in Latin America to provide Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) capacity with high throughput capabilities and low latency. The agreement marks the fourth MEO national partnership between Speedcast and SES Networks.

The agreement enables Speedcast to provide network services to mobile network operators (MNOs) and enterprise customers in areas of Peru where high performance internet is in high demand and short supply, enabling a host of latency-sensitive and bandwidth-hungry applications.

By utilising SESâs O3b constellationâthe only satellite system with the high throughput and low latency required for broadband, 4G/LTE and cloud services â Speedcast will deliver internet performance, customer support, and integration with their customersâ networks on par with terrestrial fibre in the region. Speedcast is able to supply this 24/7/365 day support through its network of more than 250 field engineers.

âOur unique low-latency, high throughput connectivity will help Speedcast achieve its goal of providing fibre-like connectivity and a premium experience to customers,â said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Latin America at SES Networks. âWe are proud of our strong relationship with Speedcast, and pleased to help support the continued growth of its capabilities and infrastructure in the region.â

âSpeedcast is happy to deliver a new level of performance for enterprises in Peru,â said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO at SpeedCast. âThe added support from SES Networksâ services will allow us to provide enterprises with the critical high-demand communications capabilities necessary to operate with speed and efficiency in todayâs technology-driven market. Speedcast is building the fibre, the radio links, and WiFi to extend the signal to the end users. It was a pleasure to work with SES Networks on this project as it was a real team effort.â

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the worldâs most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

