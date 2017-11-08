330 43

Yokogawa Announces Synaptic Business Automation(TM)Concept for Industrial Automation and Control Business

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6841) announces Synaptic Business Automation(TM), a new industrial automation and control business concept that expresses the companyâs commitment to working with its customers to sustain their creation of corporate value. Based on the ideals expressed in the Synaptic Business Automation concept, Yokogawa will help companies achieve a transformation in how they conduct their business.

A Closer Look at Synaptic Business Automation

Manufacturers face a variety of challenges today, ranging from volatile shifts in the prices of crude oil and other raw materials and stiffening environmental and safety regulations to structural changes in their industries. To remain competitive, they must have the agility to adapt quickly to change.

To guide its efforts to assist companies in meeting such challenges, Yokogawa adheres to a vision statement that reads, âThrough âProcess Co-Innovation,â Yokogawa creates new value with its clients for a brighter future.â We help companies improve efficiency and profitability by getting their various business units to work together more effectively and by eliminating barriers that impede the flow of information and goods throughout the supply chain and between companies.

As the Internet of Things gains traction, a digitalization of processes is underway whereby the use of big data and artificial intelligence is yielding valuable insights needed to make business decisions. The Synaptic Business Automation concept clearly expresses Yokogawaâs commitment to using the latest information technologies and its decades of experience with plant management and industrial processes, portfolio of automation solutions, and consulting expertise to help its customers transform their businesses.

The Synaptic Business Automation concept takes its name from the synapse, a structure in the nervous system that plays a role in the transfer of signals to other parts of the human body. Synaptic Business Automation expresses an ideal state for a business whereby the synthesizing of data, systems, organizations, knowledge, and supply chains adds value and strengthens competitiveness. The linked data on manufacturing processes, plant operations, human resources, and supply chains can be organized, integrated, controlled, broken down, and analyzed to yield insightful decisions at various levels in the organization, from operations in the field to corporate management.

Ways in which Synaptic Business Automation creates corporate value for our customers:

Resilient operation

Adapt more flexibly to changes in such areas as health, safety, security and the environment (HSSE), organizational optimization, and regulatory compliance. Optimized production

Optimize the total expenditure (TOTEX) components of capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) over the entire lifecycle of a plant, and improve reliability. Also, directly create value by solving issues and optimizing operations throughout a supply chain, thereby enhancing productivity and profitability. Business innovation

Work with specific customers to create new business models that foster manufacturing excellence by such means as supplying cloud-based services that drive collaboration with their customers and suppliers and to introduce environmentally friendly manufacturing practices that are essential for a sustainable society.

Yokogawa has many years of experience in working with operational technology (OT). By combining its in-depth knowledge of plant management, operations, industries, and processes, its portfolio of automation and other information technology solutions, and its consulting expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to create new value. Working together with its customers based on the Co-innovating tomorrow(R) corporate brand slogan, Yokogawa is committed to helping them achieve the ideals expressed in its Synaptic Business Automation concept.

About Yokogawa

YokogawaÂ´s global network of 113 companies spans 60 countries. Founded in 1915, the US$3.5 billion company engages in cutting-edge research and innovation. Yokogawa is active in the industrial automation and control (IA), test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses segments. The IA segment plays a vital role in a wide range of industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. Targeting this segment, Yokogawa helps companies maximize their profits by offering a wide range of highly reliable products and working with the subsidiary KBC Advanced Technologies to provide premium solutions and services. For more information about Yokogawa, please visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, and products herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

