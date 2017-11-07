330 43

JustPremium Signs Exclusive Partnership with Spain´s iKreate

7/11/2017 - 14:50

- Business Wire

To boost its presence in Spain and bring innovative ad products to more Spanish publishers and advertisers, JustPremium, the worldâs first programmatic rich-media marketplace, has signed a partnership agreement with Spanish digital agency iKreate.

iKreate will represent JustPremium in Spain and connect Spanish advertisers with high-impact products on premium publishers across both desktop and mobile. iKreate clients will benefit from customized ads that drive more engagement and increased viewability that typically exceeds 80%.

JustPremium CEO, Eric Visser, says: âThere is increased demand from Spanish marketers to make a brand impact, create engaging experiences for their target customers and drive metrics that matter. iKreate is the leading independent digital agency in Spain. They help their clients reach audiences in new and interesting ways which makes them the natural partner to exclusively represent us.

âSpanish advertisers can now tap into our premium marketplace and take advantage of the many products and benefits we offer. These include greater scope for creativity, better engagement and a brand safe environment.â

Henrik Varga, managing director of iKreate, will also take on the role of JustPremium Spanish country manager.

Varga said: âThe entire iKreate team is very excited to open the doors for Spanish advertisers who demand the type of solutions offered by JustPremium. Our innovative products including the Interscroller and Rich Video will allow marketers to take advantage of ad units that increase viewability and drive better campaign results.â

About JustPremium

JustPremium is the worldâs first programmatic Rich Media Ad Marketplace.

JustPremium offers a comprehensive Managed Service from creating to delivering brand experiences. Brands and agencies can access premium inventory, available on the web and on mobile, through programmatic buy.

Publishers work with JustPremium to create new advertising inventory and monetize it through its monetization platform. JustPremiumâs Rich Media and Video advertising solutions encompass a series of rich media ad units surrounding media content.

As a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, JustPremium is committed to helping shape best practice online advertising standards. Recently, the company was nominated for the Deloitte Fast50, which recognizes the 50 fastest growing technology companies based in the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.justpremium.com

About iKreate (ENG)

iKreate with headquarters in Madrid is an independent Online Marketing agency.

Thanks to the iKreate Private Ad Exchange, customers and publishers can easily optimize their campaigns and ad spaces.

Today iKreate has a coverage of approximately 15 million unique visitors per month thanks to a publisher network of more than 300 Premium websites. iKreate works with all main media agencies, PR agencies and national and regional publishers.

For more information, visit www.ikreate.es

