Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Now Available at All Interxion Data Centres via Cloud Connect

INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced that access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now available across its European footprint through Cloud Connect, Interxionâs cloud interconnection platform. With this offering, Interxion provides enterprises with reliable, low-latency access to Oracle cloud solutions as they build their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
âOur recent IDC research âThe Digital Enterpriseâ shows that 53% of European businesses currently use or plan to build a hybrid cloud solution,â said Vincent inâ t Veld, VP Platforms at Interxion. âWeâve created the ideal environment to build and operate such solutions, and now customers can reap all of the benefits of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, by building predictable and high-performance connections into Oracleâs range of cloud services. This includes Oracleâs software for enterprise analytics, marketing and resource management, as well as PaaS solutions for app development and beyond.â
Interxionâs Frankfurt facility is now an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect location enabling dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud. Customers colocating their network and private IT environments in any of Interxionâs data centres across Europe can now access this service through Cloud Connect.
âCustomers require seamless connectivity from their data centres and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications,â said Don Johnson, Senior Vice President Product Development, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. âWith the FastConnect Service from Interxion in Frankfurt, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and easily scale with their growing business demands.â
About Interxion
Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 48 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxionâs uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.
With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a ServiceÂ (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
